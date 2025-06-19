Home / Industry / News / Sales of listed non-financial private companies grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

Sales of listed non-financial private companies grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

Aggregate sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,659 listed private manufacturing companies moderated to 6.6 per cent during Q4:2024-25 from 7.7 per cent during the previous quarter

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
"Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material rose by 8.3 per cent (y-o-y) in tandem with their sales growth, however, raw material to sales ratio broadly remained stable during Q4 from the previous quarter," RBI said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales of listed private non-financial companies registered a 7.1 per cent growth during January-March quarter of 2024-25 as compared to 8 per cent of expansion in the previous quarter and 6.9 per cent during the year, according to RBI data released on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter of 2024-25, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,936 listed non-government non-financial companies.

Aggregate sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,659 listed private manufacturing companies moderated to 6.6 per cent during Q4:2024-25 from 7.7 per cent during the previous quarter.

RBI said that even as major industries such as electrical machinery, chemicals, food products and pharmaceuticals industries recorded a double-digit sales growth, weak performance of petroleum industry pulled down the sector's sales growth.

Annually, sales growth of IT companies improved further to 8.6 per cent in Q4 from 6.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.1 per cent a year ago.

On the other hand, sales of non-IT services companies continued to grow in double digits at 10.9 per cent in Q4, on the back of good performance of telecommunication and transport & storage companies.

"Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material rose by 8.3 per cent (y-o-y) in tandem with their sales growth, however, raw material to sales ratio broadly remained stable during Q4 from the previous quarter," RBI said.

Staff cost of manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies rose by 10.0 per cent, 6.4 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively, during Q4:2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cooperative taxi platform aims to offer fair pricing and social security

Intel to lay off over 10,000 factory workers as part of cost-cutting drive

EV plans face 24-month delay as OEMs, suppliers hit R&D, execution limits

Rajasthan brings new rules to develop the mining-affected areas

AWS plans to add $23 bn to India's GDP by 2030, says Sandeep Dutta

Topics :salesprivate companiesRBIgrowth

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story