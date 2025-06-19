Intel to lay off over 10,000 factory workers as part of cost-cutting drive

Intel is preparing to lay off between 15 to 20 per cent of its factory workforce in what could be one of the largest workforce reductions in the company’s manufacturing division, The Oregonian reported. The move is expected to affect over 10,000 workers.

The job reductions, expected to take effect in July, are part of a broader cost-cutting effort as the chipmaker continues to face financial and operational headwinds.

According to The Oregonian, Intel Manufacturing Vice-President Naga Chandrasekaran wrote an email to employees last week, stating: “These are difficult actions but essential to meet our affordability challenges and the current financial position of the company. It drives pain to every individual.”

While Intel did not comment on the email, it reiterated in a statement that it would “treat people with care and respect as we complete this important work”, the report added. “Removing organisational complexity and empowering our engineers will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and strengthen our execution. We are making these decisions based on careful consideration of what’s needed to position our business for the future,” the company said. ALSO READ: Big four accounting firm PwC to lay off about 1,500 employees in US Foundry division to be hit hardest According to the report, the upcoming layoffs will primarily affect staff working under Intel’s foundry division, which includes a wide range of roles — from factory floor technicians to advanced research teams focused on next-generation microprocessor development. The company had approximately 109,000 employees globally at the end of 2024.

In April, Intel had hinted at the possibility of layoffs, notifying staff that reductions would begin the following month. However, the extent of the cuts had not been made public until now. ALSO READ: Intel to announce plans to cut over 20% of staff to streamline management No golden handshakes Last year, Intel cut 15,000 jobs across the company, including 3,000 in Oregon. However, unlike that round, the company has said that this round of layoffs will be determined based on investment priorities, skills assessments and individual performance, rather than voluntary exits or buyouts. “These reductions will be based on a combination of portfolio changes, level and position elimination, skill assessment for remaining positions, and some hard decisions around our project investments,” Chandrasekaran said.