AM Green's $10 bn Kakinada green ammonia export hub nears key milestone

Andhra Pradesh is moving closer to becoming the “Saudi Arabia of green energy”, said a senior minister on Friday, as work on India’s first and the world’s largest green ammonia complex being built in Kakinada enters a crucial lap.

The $10 billion export complex, which is being built by AM Green, will erect its first major equipment on Saturday. The project is crucial, as for the first time green energy molecules — liquid or gaseous versions of renewable energy — produced domestically will be exported to global markets. Exports will initially target Germany, Japan and Singapore, firmly positioning India — and Andhra Pradesh — as a clean-energy exporter on the world stage.

“Andhra Pradesh moves closer to becoming the Saudi Arabia of green energy. From Kakinada → Germany, Singapore and Japan,” Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s minister for information technology and human resources development, said on X. The complex has a planned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum and its first phase will be commissioned by March 2027, said a government source. The project’s final phase will be in place by 2030. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan will attend the event on Saturday, marking the project’s importance for Andhra Pradesh and for India’s position in the global green-energy value chain.

The AM Green project is one of the largest clean-energy investments in India, a government statement said. It will generate about 8,000 jobs during the construction phase, besides creating “large-scale, high-skill employment” during operations and in allied industries such as renewables, logistics, storage and port services. The project is being developed through the brownfield conversion of an existing ammonia-urea complex, representing one of the country’s most significant industrial revival stories. This project “uniquely demonstrates” Andhra Pradesh’s capability to offer a clean-energy value chain in a single state — a first for India, said the statement. The complex includes large-scale renewable energy generation (solar and wind), round-the-clock power enabled by pumped hydro storage, green hydrogen production, green ammonia manufacturing, and port-based export infrastructure for global markets.

The integrated system includes 7.5 gigawatts (Gw) of solar and wind energy, 1,950 megawatts of electrolyser capacity, and 2 Gw of round-the-clock renewable power, supported by pumped hydro storage, including India’s first such project at Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh. AM Green has long-term supply agreements with international companies, including Uniper (Germany), and it is in talks with firms in Japan and Singapore, making this the first instance of green energy exports from India to Europe and advanced Asian markets. Green ammonia from Kakinada will be used by countries for clean shipping fuel, power generation, and as a pathway to green hydrogen, supporting international decarbonisation goals.