Proptech firms see sustained investor interest amid deeper adoption

RentenPe, which has raised about $2 million, further plans to raise about $7 million in Series A funding to strengthen its domestic footprint and data and compliance backbone. By FY27, the company is targeting Rs 50 crore in annual revenue, driven largely by landlord subscriptions and rent-linked financial products.
Gurugram-headquartered Square Yards, which has raised about $245 million to date, is now funding growth entirely through internal accruals. “Proptech is a hybrid of digital intelligence and physical execution,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, founder and chief operating officer of Square Yards. While consumers increasingly shortlist properties online, transactions still close offline, making distribution strength as important as technology.