SC nudges Fssai to consider front-of-pack warning labels on foods

The Supreme Court urged FSSAI to evaluate front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods, citing concerns over excessive sugar, fat and sodium and the need to protect public health

Hearing a public interest litigation that seeks mandatory front-facing warnings, the bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said a prima facie case had been made that such disclosures could advance public health objectives. (Photo:PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to seriously evaluate the introduction of front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods, citing concerns over excessive sugar, saturated fat and sodium content.  
The Bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought mandatory front-facing warnings, said that a prima facie case had been made for such disclosures advancing public-health objectives. 
 
The Court noted that resistance from food companies could not outweigh the regulator’s obligation to protect consumer health, and cautioned that continued inaction by FSSAI may invite judicial intervention. 
 
It further directed the FSSAI to place its response on record within four weeks
 
The petition contended that nutrition information displayed on the back of packages is inadequate for informed consumer decision-making, especially considering the rising trend of packaged food consumption.
 
The apex court’s remarks come amid closer regulatory scrutiny of food labelling practices. The matter will be taken up again after FSSAI files its response.
 
In recent months, the FSSAI has flagged misleading or insufficiently substantiated health and nutrition claims across multiple packaged food segments, issuing advisories and intensifying checks on products such as edible oils, honey, beverages, nutraceuticals and ready-to-eat foods.
 
An independent study by digital food labelling solutions platform LabelBlind Solutions found that nearly one-third of labelling claims reviewed across packaged food products were either non-compliant or lacked adequate regulatory substantiation. 
 
Higher levels of non-compliance were observed in staples such as honey, ghee, edible oils and tea, while newer categories like plant-based beverages, packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals also showed significant gaps.
 
The findings highlight that products commonly found in Indian households are among the most affected. According to the study, 80 per cent of health claims on honey, 65.5 per cent on ghee, 54.3 per cent on tea and herbal infusions, and 52.9 per cent on edible oils failed compliance checks.
 
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

