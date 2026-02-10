SC nudges Fssai to consider front-of-pack warning labels on foods

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to seriously evaluate the introduction of front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods, citing concerns over excessive sugar, saturated fat and sodium content.

The Bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought mandatory front-facing warnings, said that a prima facie case had been made for such disclosures advancing public-health objectives.

The Court noted that resistance from food companies could not outweigh the regulator’s obligation to protect consumer health, and cautioned that continued inaction by FSSAI may invite judicial intervention.

It further directed the FSSAI to place its response on record within four weeks The petition contended that nutrition information displayed on the back of packages is inadequate for informed consumer decision-making, especially considering the rising trend of packaged food consumption. The apex court’s remarks come amid closer regulatory scrutiny of food labelling practices. The matter will be taken up again after FSSAI files its response. In recent months, the FSSAI has flagged misleading or insufficiently substantiated health and nutrition claims across multiple packaged food segments, issuing advisories and intensifying checks on products such as edible oils, honey, beverages, nutraceuticals and ready-to-eat foods.