Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / India to rely on coal for next 25 years before sharp fall: NITI Aayog

India to rely on coal for next 25 years before sharp fall: NITI Aayog

Under the current policy scenario - which assumes no major new decarbonisation measures - coal demand is expected to peak at 2.62 billion metric tons in 2050, more than double the current 1.26 billion

Coal mine, Coal
Representative image from file.
Reuters NEW DELHI, Feb 10
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's coal consumption could more than double by mid-century before plunging sharply as the country ‍shifts toward cleaner energy, long-term ​projections published by government think-tank NITI Aayog show.

Under the current policy scenario - which assumes no major new decarbonisation measures - coal demand is expected to peak at 2.62 billion metric tons in 2050, more than double the current 1.26 billion.

Even by 2070, industrial demand is expected ​to keep coal consumption at a relatively high 1.80 billion tons, the report shows.

India is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070, and under this scenario, coal consumption is expected to peak at 1.83 billion tons in 2050 before collapsing to just 161 million tons by 2070.

Virtually all remaining coal use in 2070 would be limited to hard-to-abate sectors such as steel and cement and would require carbon capture, utilisation and storage to meet emissions goals, the report said.

The world's second-largest coal consumer after China relies on the fuel for nearly ??three-quarters of its power generation, and aims to ramp up its coal ‌power capacity to 307 GW by 2034-35 ​from 212 GW now to meet forecast electricity demand.

The report warns that coal will remain essential in the near term to ??back up rising solar and wind power capacity and balance the grid.

In order ‍to shift away from coal, India will require large-scale battery storage, growth in nuclear energy, grid expansion, and lower costs of clean ‍technologies, ‌the report said.

Even ​if coal power plants continue to ‍operate, many of them will run less often and will be used ‍mainly ‍to handle peak ‌electricity demand or emergencies, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra govt exempts ₹20 crore stamp duty, fees for BPCL refinery project

Excise hike hurting farmers, may fuel illicit trade: Tobacco Board to FM

IndiGo raises crew buffer, pilot ratio as DGCA rest relaxations end today

Premium

₹30 lakh a night: Luxury hotel rates soar as Delhi awaits global AI elite

Premium

Family business groups bullish on expansion, growth despite hurdles

Topics :Coal coal industryNiti Aayog

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story