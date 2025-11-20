SC recall eases demolition risk, offers relief to real estate sector

The Supreme Court’s recall of its May 2025 ruling on ex-post facto environmental clearances has lifted the immediate threat of demolition for hundreds of real estate projects, offering critical relief to homebuyers, developers and lenders, say experts.

The move effectively pauses the threat of demolition that had loomed over several ongoing developments due to procedural lapses in securing environmental approvals. Projects can now undergo a proper environmental assessment rather than be halted.

How many projects may benefit from the Supreme Court’s recall?

According to Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, over 490 projects stuck in limbo, impacting more than 70,000 housing units across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, are now eligible for regularisation. These projects, collectively worth close to Rs 30,000 crore, would no longer face immediate shutdown.

Industry leaders say the judgment restores a measure of predictability for businesses that were grappling with legal uncertainty. Parveen Jain, president, National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), said that the decision prevents large-scale disruption to housing supply, protects ongoing investments and avoids job losses linked to stalled construction. Naredco chairperson Dr Niranjan Hiranandani added that the SC’s decision to withdraw its earlier ban on retrospective environmental clearances provides much-needed relief to the real estate industry. “Several projects that were at risk of demolition can now undergo a detailed environmental review, rather than face abrupt closures,” he said.

What does the Supreme Court’s latest order change? On November 18, the Supreme Court, by a 2:1 majority, recalled its May 2025 judgment that had prohibited the grant of ex-post facto (retrospective) environmental clearances. With this recall, the earlier restrictions are lifted for now, and the matter has been placed before an appropriate bench for fresh consideration. Projects that were facing demolition can now undergo proper assessment instead of being shut down. “The move restores short-term stability for developers, lenders and homebuyers who were grappling with uncertainty. It also buys time for projects to demonstrate compliance through proper environmental assessments,” Jain said.

However, a Delhi-based developer added that this is not a blanket approval as the matter has only been reopened for fresh examination by an appropriate bench. “Developers will still need to justify environmental viability and strengthen their documentation and risk management practices,” he added. How are developers and experts viewing the implications? Mohit Mittal, chief executive officer at proptech consultancy Mores, also stated that while the new turn does not solve everything overnight, it at least gives developers a straightforward route to get their environmental checks done properly instead of worrying about sudden stay orders or the threat of demolition.

Legal specialists also emphasised the broader economic implications. Samit Shukla, partner, dispute resolution practice, Trilegal, noted, “This judgment is extremely significant and provides major relief across industries as it acknowledges the overall environmental degradation that would arise if the judgment under review was not interfered with. Such a pragmatic approach was necessary to safeguard public resources and establishments contributing to the country’s economy.” Calling the Credai judgment a major relief for the industry, Abhilash Pillai, partner at legal firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said that it clearly signals that the demolition-first approach will not return. “The Court has recognised that post-facto EC is not prohibited under the EP Act, and that regularisation, supported by damage assessment, mitigation and restoration measures, is often a more sensible and environmentally responsible path than demolishing completed projects,” he added.

Is the relief absolute or conditional? However, the relief is not absolute. Shahid Balwa, vice-chairperson and managing director, Valor Estate, highlighted that retrospective approvals remain conditional. “This is not a blanket amnesty. The majority opinion permits retrospective clearances only for activities permitted under current environmental rules, subject to penalties and safeguards. Developers should view this as an opportunity to strengthen ESG practices and ensure upfront approvals.” “This injunction, however, does not grant absolute protection. Developers are still required to adhere to comprehensive environmental impact evaluations, public hearings and screening protocols. Projects must show they are still ‘otherwise permissible in law,’ and the 2021 framework allows for significant penalties,” Puri added.