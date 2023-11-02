Home / Industry / News / Scoot to start of daily flights between Chennai and Singapore from Nov 5

Scoot to start of daily flights between Chennai and Singapore from Nov 5

The addition of this direct flight on the airline's Airbus A320 aircraft will enhance the international accessibility of Chennai and connect domestic business

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), on Thursday announced the start of daily flights between Chennai and Singapore from November 5. This underscores the airline's commitment to offering customers affordable, seamless, and unique travel experiences while ensuring convenient access to major cities via Singapore, the company said in a statement.

The addition of this direct flight on the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft will enhance the international accessibility of Chennai and connect domestic business and leisure travellers to Scoot's wider network in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

This announcement was made at a media event in Chennai attended by Scoot’s General Manager for India and West Asia, Brian Torrey, where he also shared Scoot’s optimism towards the Indian market and discussed future plans and developments as a leading low-cost carrier.

“India has always been an important market for Scoot, and we are thrilled to start daily operations to and from Chennai. We are committed to serving the growing demand for travel in this market and connecting travellers from the capital city of Tamil Nadu to Scoot's extensive network beyond Singapore, such as Melbourne, Hanoi, Bangkok, Seoul, and even Guangzhou. Whether it's a business traveller seeking convenience or a leisure traveller looking for his next vacation destination, Scoot is looking forward to welcoming all Indian travellers on board soon,” Torrey said.

