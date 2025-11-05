Home / Industry / News / Seafood sector eyes value addition, new markets amid rising US tariffs

Industry leaders and policymakers called for urgent market diversification, enhanced value addition, and technology-driven innovation to sustain the country's seafood trade


The meeting, coordinated by Dr Joe K Kizhakudan, said that India's seafood export sector is facing a major setback following the recent US tariff.
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
Exports to the US, India's largest seafood market, fell nearly six per cent in April-September 2025, while shipments to China, Vietnam, and Thailand surged, indicating a shift towards Asian markets, Dr Ram Mohan, director of Marine Products Export Development Authority, said.

He said this at an industry meet held on the sidelines of the fourth International Symposium on Marine Ecosystems (MECOS 4) at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Industry leaders and policymakers called for urgent market diversification, enhanced value addition, and technology-driven innovation to sustain the country's seafood trade.

"Combined with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, the effective tariff now stands at 58.26 per cent, severely denting India's competitiveness in its top export destination," Dr Mohan said.

"A robust technology-driven startup ecosystem in the fisheries sector is very much required, integrating the efforts of researchers, technologists, industry, and policymakers to drive innovation and value addition," said Dr George Ninan, Director of ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

To revive the sector, the meet recommended focusing on re-processing and producing high-value products to increase export revenue.

Industry leaders stressed that India must move beyond exporting bulk raw seafood and tap into the potential for diversified value-added products, ranging from breaded squid rings and surimi products to a variety of ready-to-eat seafood fillets.

The meet noted that India's current value-added seafood exports stand at USD 742 million, lagging behind competitors such as China, Thailand, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Indonesia.

It also recommended declaring exclusive aquaculture zones and fast-tracking Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to regain competitiveness in global markets.

"The US has long been India's biggest market for shrimp exports, which constitute the bulk of the country's seafood trade. However, the new tariff regime, coupled with sustainability and traceability challenges, has disrupted trade flows and affected export earnings," said A J Tharakan of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George said the concerns raised by stakeholdersincluding fish producers, exporters, and feed manufacturerswill be systematically documented and incorporated into a comprehensive roadmap as part of the MECOS deliberations.

Industry representatives from seafood export, shrimp production, fish meal production, aqua feeds, adventure sports, and coastal ecotourism, along with fish farmers and fishermen, also participated in the meet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Industry News seafood Seafood exporters Seafood importers

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

