Home / Industry / News / Sebi's recent rules increase costs, compliance burden on companies

Sebi's recent rules increase costs, compliance burden on companies

Companies are struggling to prepare themselves for the new regulations, some of which will take effect in a few months

BS Web Team New Delhi
Since the start of 2023, the Sebi has issued a record 40 consultation papers

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The recent changes introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for improving corporate governance and investor protection have increased the compliance burden and associated costs for listed companies, according to India Inc.

Experts said that companies are struggling to prepare themselves for the new regulations, some of which will take effect in a few months, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

The new rules include confirmation or denial of market rumours, disclosing business contracts to family settlements, matters concerning senior employees, new environmental, social and governance regulations, and communicating actions taken by any authorities.

Since the start of 2023, the Sebi has issued a record 40 consultation papers, as compared to 19 in 2022 and 24 in 2021. The consultation papers are issued prior to consultations and new rules coming into force.

Ketan Dalal, managing director, Katalyst Advisors, a  Mumbai-based structuring and advisory firm, said that the number of changes made by the Sebi is becoming very challenging for corporates to understand, digest and manage.

"The overall compliance burden and availability of professionals to manage this ecosystem is another challenge,” he said.

Some regulations, especially listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR), require people to comprehend and accept them, he added.

According to the ET report, the Sebi stated that it follows a consultation process before implementing any regulation.

“In terms of implementation challenges faced by the industry, the Sebi has recently written to the industry bodies, exchanges, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to participate in a pilot for the formation of an industry standards forum to be formed under the aegis of the exchanges, chaired by an industry leader with representation from various trade bodies to formulate implementation standards for specific regulations or circulars in consultation with the Sebi," the regulator said.

The regulatory body added that the “industry feedback on the pilot has been positive, with suggestions covering regulations for the pilot. Thus, the Sebi expects to facilitate the first pilot(s) shortly”.

Also Read

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Japan chip equipment supplier Disco to set up center in India: Report

Aviation Security Culture Week held at Kolkata airport to make flying safer

The shape of non-music streaming mkt: OTT audiences tune in to spoken word

DGCA gives in-principle nod to Air India, IndiGo to import 970 planes

Registration of properties in Mumbai set to fall 9-10% annually in July

Topics :SEBICompaniesICAIBS Web ReportsTop Business Headlines

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story