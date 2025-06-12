Home / Industry / News / SECI invites bids for 2,000 MW solar project with energy storage system

SECI invites bids for 2,000 MW solar project with energy storage system

The last date to submit online bid is July 22, and for offline it is July 24, 2025. The bids will be opened on July 25

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a nodal agency for auctioning renewable energy projects. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned SECI on Thursday invited bids for setting up a 2,000 MW solar project with co-located energy storage systems in India.

In February, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) issued an advisory on co-locating energy storage systems with solar power projects, a move aimed at enhancing the cost efficiency and stability of the grid.

As per the bid document on the SECI website, the selection of a solar power developer (SPD) for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) grid-connected project with 1000 MW/4000 MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) will be under a tariff-based competitive bidding (SECI-ISTS-XX) process.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a nodal agency for auctioning renewable energy projects.

The last date to submit online bid is July 22, and for offline it is July 24, 2025. The bids will be opened on July 25.

"The projects shall be located at the locations chosen by the bidder/SPD at its own discretion and cost, risk and responsibility," the document said.

A single project can be set up at multiple locations with different delivery points. The ESS component needs to be co-located with the project. However, in case of a project at multiple locations, the ESS needs to be co-located with at least one of the components, it said.

Under the special condition of the bid, "ESS of at least 0.5 MW/2 MWh capacity for 1 MW project capacity shall mandatorily be installed as part of the project. It is clarified that ESS charged using a source other than solar power would not qualify as solar power".

As per the National Electricity Plan published by the Central Electricity Authority, in order to integrate the 364 GW of solar and 121 GW of wind capacity by 2031-32, India would require 73.93 GW/411.4 GWh of storage capacity (26.69 GW/175.18 GWh from PSP - Pumped Storage Project - and 47.24 GW/236.22 GWh from BESS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Biotech signs pact with GSK to develop Shigella vaccine candidate

EY, Deloitte step up tech, business consulting hiring: Amrop study

Premium

NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

Premium

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

Tier-2 housing supply falls 35% in Q1 2025, affordable segment hit hardest

Topics :solar power projectsCEA

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story