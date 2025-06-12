India’s largest iron ore producer, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), has initiated one of its biggest hiring campaigns to date, seeking to onboard approximately 1,000 employees.

This recruitment drive is part of the company’s expansion strategy, focusing on bolstering operations within Chhattisgarh’s strategically vital Bailadila mining sector. NMDC plans to recruit for job roles spanning from machine operators and engineers to electricians, support staff, and field roles, a company official said.

To achieve 100 million tonnes of iron ore production by 2030, NMDC is doubling its capacity across all operations. A senior officer in the project said the Bailadila iron ore mine is at the forefront of the transformation. In the Bailadila sector, capacity is set to nearly double to 83 million tonnes by 2030.

With the opening of a new mining complex at Deposit-14 in Dantewada district's Bailadila, the growth will take shape in the next five years. The official said this would unlock several employment and business opportunities for local youth and entrepreneurs. "As part of the plan, NMDC has already launched one of its largest-ever recruitment drives to hire about 1,000 new employees," the official said. It has opened up significant career opportunities for the local youth and skilled workforce, reinforcing NMDC's commitment to the community and fueling economic growth in the region, the official added.

Of the 805 employees recruited in the Group 3 and 4 category over the past decade, 677 were from Chhattisgarh, showing NMDC's focus on local empowerment, the official added. Of 677, 510 were from the Bastar region. The share of Chhattisgarh residents getting jobs in NMDC's projects accounts for over 84 per cent. Being a public-sector undertaking, the company also needs to recruit applicants coming from other states, the officer said, adding that efforts were underway to accommodate maximum local youths in the fresh recruitment drive. “The company is guiding the youths on how to face the recruitment exam besides mooting a plan to set up an examination centre in Bastar itself,” the officer said.