Home / Industry / News / NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

This recruitment drive is part of the company's expansion strategy, focusing on bolstering operations within Chhattisgarh's strategically vital Bailadila mining sector

iron ore, NMDC
premium
To achieve 100 million tonnes of iron ore production by 2030, NMDC is doubling its capacity across all operations.
R Krishna Das Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s largest iron ore producer, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), has initiated one of its biggest hiring campaigns to date, seeking to onboard approximately 1,000 employees.
 
This recruitment drive is part of the company’s expansion strategy, focusing on bolstering operations within Chhattisgarh’s strategically vital Bailadila mining sector. NMDC plans to recruit for job roles spanning from machine operators and engineers to electricians, support staff, and field roles, a company official said.
 
To achieve 100 million tonnes of iron ore production by 2030, NMDC is doubling its capacity across all operations. A senior officer in the project said the Bailadila iron ore mine is at the forefront of the transformation. In the Bailadila sector, capacity is set to nearly double to 83 million tonnes by 2030.
 
With the opening of a new mining complex at Deposit-14 in Dantewada district's Bailadila, the growth will take shape in the next five years. The official said this would unlock several employment and business opportunities for local youth and entrepreneurs. 
 
“As part of the plan, NMDC has already launched one of its largest-ever recruitment drives to hire about 1,000 new employees,” the official said. It has opened up significant career opportunities for the local youth and skilled workforce, reinforcing NMDC’s commitment to the community and fueling economic growth in the region, the official added.
 
Of the 805 employees recruited in the Group 3 and 4 category over the past decade, 677 were from Chhattisgarh, showing NMDC's focus on local empowerment, the official added. Of 677, 510 were from the Bastar region. The share of Chhattisgarh residents getting jobs in NMDC's projects accounts for over 84 per cent.
 
Being a public-sector undertaking, the company also needs to recruit applicants coming from other states, the officer said, adding that efforts were underway to accommodate maximum local youths in the fresh recruitment drive. “The company is guiding the youths on how to face the recruitment exam besides mooting a plan to set up an examination centre in Bastar itself,” the officer said.
 
Beyond mining operations, NMDC is also investing in holistic development through skill-building programs at institutions such as ITI Bhansi and Nagarnar. The 360-degree strategy ensures that growth is inclusive, with a continuous focus on skilling, upskilling, and creating direct pathways to employment, the official added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

Tier-2 housing supply falls 35% in Q1 2025, affordable segment hit hardest

India's influencer marketing industry to grow by 25% in 2025: Report

Premium

High temperatures take toll on realty, project timelines, impact workers

Centre sets up a new task force to boost country's textile exports

Topics :NMDCNational Mineral Exploration Policy (NMEP)iron ore minersIron ore importJobs in Manufacturing

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story