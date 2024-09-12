Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / SEMI, peer IESA join hands to boost semiconductor ecosystem in India

SEMI, peer IESA join hands to boost semiconductor ecosystem in India

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Semicon India 2024, the statement said on Wednesday

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla
This agreement will also pave the way for joint policy advocacy efforts, with IESA and SEMI working closely with both Central and State governments to drive incentives for product development and manufacturing Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global semiconductor body SEMI and its peer IESA have announced a strategic agreement to boost the industry ecosystem in India, a joint statement said.

As part of the agreement, the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) will become part of the SEMI-- the organiser of Semicon events including Semicon India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This partnership will help SEMI grow a strong presence in this critical emerging market and enable both organisations to identify tangible strategies that leverage our combined strengths to enhance supply chain resilience," Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI said.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Semicon India 2024, the statement said on Wednesday.

This agreement will also pave the way for joint policy advocacy efforts, with IESA and SEMI working closely with both Central and State governments to drive incentives for product development and manufacturing, leveraging key programmes such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) models, it said.

"This milestone is a major win for India, SEMI, and IESA. It positions India to become a global semiconductor powerhouse, accelerates economic growth, and fosters innovation," IESA President Ashok Chandak said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India targets $500 bn electronics sector, right time to be here: Modi

UP to clear investment proposal worth Rs 10 trn, offer 25% sops: Adityanath

Lam Research expands virtual semiconductor training to 20 Indian varsities

NXP Semiconductors to invest over $1 bn in India as it boosts R&D efforts

Govt to get Semicon 2.0 policy in place in 3-4 months: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :semiconductor industryElectronic Artsmanufacturing jobs

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story