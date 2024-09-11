Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trai, DoT jointly disconnect over 10 million mobile phone connection

To curb the menace of spam calls, the Trai has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities, using bulk connections for spam calls, including robocalls and pre-recorded calls

AI call scanner on Truecaller
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Telecom regulator Trai and the Department of Telecom have jointly disconnected over 10 mn mobile connections to check pesky callers and fraudsters, according to an official statement.

The Department of Telecom has blocked 227,000 mobile handsets for their involvement in cybercrime and financial fraud.

"Till date, more than 10 mn fraudulent mobile connections have been disconnected with the help of Sancharsaathi. Further, 227,000 mobile handsets have been blocked for involvement in cybercrime /financial frauds," the statement said.

To curb the menace of spam calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities, using bulk connections for spam calls, including robocalls and pre-recorded calls.

"In the last fortnight, over 350,000 such numbers have been disconnected and 50 entities have been blacklisted. In addition, around 350,000 unused and unverified SMS headers and 1.2 mn content templates are blocked," the statement said.

Besides these actions, the telecom regulator has released revised regulations quality of service rules, which will come into effect from October 1, 2024, and from April 1, 2025, monthly monitoring of QoS performance of mobile service will be started instead of quarterly basis, the statement said.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

