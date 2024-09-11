Trai, DoT jointly disconnect over 10 million mobile phone connection

Telecom regulator Trai and the Department of Telecom have jointly disconnected over 10 mn mobile connections to check pesky callers and fraudsters, according to an official statement.

The Department of Telecom has blocked 227,000 mobile handsets for their involvement in cybercrime and financial fraud.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Till date, more than 10 mn fraudulent mobile connections have been disconnected with the help of Sancharsaathi. Further, 227,000 mobile handsets have been blocked for involvement in cybercrime /financial frauds," the statement said.

To curb the menace of spam calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities, using bulk connections for spam calls, including robocalls and pre-recorded calls.