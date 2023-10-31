Home / Industry / News / Global slowdown may take sheen off gems & jewellery industry in Rajasthan

Global slowdown may take sheen off gems & jewellery industry in Rajasthan

The overseas demand has also shifted to light-weight stone-studded jewellery, of both precious and non-precious stones

Anil Sharma Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Jaipur’s gems and jewellery exports, which were on a rise before the pandemic, may see a muted growth this financial year amid global slowdown, trade experts say.

The overseas demand has also shifted to light-weight stone-studded jewellery, of both precious and non-precious stones.

In 2022-23, the gems and jewellery exports from the city were estimated at over $1,177 million. The exports may clock a similar figure for this financial year as well, say experts. Till September, the exports stood at over $650 million.

The city, known for its jewellery manufacturing and coloured gemstone industry, engages more than 50,000 traders. More than 100,000 craftsmen also earn their livelihood through it.

“We export the items mainly to the US, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Europe,” Rahul Rajpurohit, a city-based jeweller, said. Jewellery made of gold and silver, which is studded with coloured gemstones, is being exported to these countries, he said.

Another city-based jeweler, Jitendra, said it was a bit early to predict export figures. There is hope of exports growing because of Christmas and other festivals, he said.

According to experts, the Covid-19 pandemic had crushed the gems & jewellery industry. In 2017-18, the exports from Rajasthan — with Jaipur being the biggest contributor — was worth over Rs 5,260 crore. Next year, it increased to Rs 5,730 crore.

But exports fell sharply to Rs 4,065 crore in 2020-21. As the pandemic receded, exports once again went up and touched a figure of over Rs 6,800 crore in 2021-22.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy

Post-pandemic, a double-digit surge in India's exports to Germany

TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

BS BFSI Summit 2023: Professionally run mfg cos to drive PE growth in India

Chief executives of Air India, Akasa joust over poaching of pilots

Centre sanctioned NH projects worth Rs 3 trillion in 10 yrs in NE: Gadkari

BS BFSI Summit 2023: No funding winter in PE investments, say experts

Coal output picks up momentum in last 15 days after heavy rainfall: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusGems & jewellery exportIndian exportsJewellery export

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story