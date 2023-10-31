Power Mech Projects bags Rs 355 cr order from BHEL for trial operations

Power Mech Projects on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 355 crore order from state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The scope of work includes erection, commissioning and trial operation including application of lining/insulation, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.

It also includes handing over of boiler and its auxiliaries, power cycle piping, steam turbine generator of unit I and II at 2X660 MW NTPC, Talcher, Odisha, it said.

Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies with global presence.