Home / Industry / News / Power Mech Projects bags Rs 355 cr order from BHEL for trial operations

Power Mech Projects bags Rs 355 cr order from BHEL for trial operations

Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies with global presence

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Power Mech Projects on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 355 crore order from state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The scope of work includes erection, commissioning and trial operation including application of lining/insulation, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.

It also includes handing over of boiler and its auxiliaries, power cycle piping, steam turbine generator of unit I and II at 2X660 MW NTPC, Talcher, Odisha, it said.

Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies with global presence.

Also Read

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Investors book profit in BHEL; stock slides 7% after soaring 26% in a month

SAIL awards Rs 30,483 crore mine development project to Power Mech

Power Mech zooms 20% on securing mega mine development contract from SAIL

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

DGCA allows commuter airlines to operate single-engine aircraft at night

Robust growth predicted in Indian electric vehicle market by 2025: ICRA

Global slowdown may take sheen off gems & jewellery industry in Rajasthan

BS BFSI Summit 2023: Professionally run mfg cos to drive PE growth in India

Chief executives of Air India, Akasa joust over poaching of pilots

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Power Mech ProjectsBhelelectricity sectorelectricity in IndiaNTPC

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story