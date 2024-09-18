Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Small businesses generate 35 mn job applications till Aug 2024: Report

Notably, over 55 per cent of total job applications for SMB roles came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, and Bhubaneswar, apna.co said

As businesses expand in these cities, the talent pool is growing to meet the demand, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem for both employers and job seekers | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
Small and medium enterprises have generated over 35 million job applications in the first eight months of this year fuelled by rising demand in key sectors such as BFSI, BPO, and hospitality, says a report.

This rise reflects growing demand for key roles such as Sales & Marketing Managers, Accounting Technicians, Telecallers, Back Office Executives, and Business Development Associates, according to jobs and professional networking platform apna.co.

"SMBs and MSMEs employ more than 110 million people and their success is crucial for our nation's journey towards the USD 5 trillion economy goal. As the backbone of our economy, these sectors are set to witness significant growth, with workforce demand expected to rise in tandem," Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, apna.co said.

Notably, over 55 per cent of total job applications for SMB roles came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, and Bhubaneswar, apna.co said.

As businesses expand in these cities, the talent pool is growing to meet the demand, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem for both employers and job seekers.

Of the 35 million job applications recorded on the platform, 14 million came from women, marking a significant 30 per cent year-on-year increase, highlighting the rising participation of women in various job roles, from finance and accounts to marketing and graphic design, it added.

apna.co has more than 50 million users in 890+ cities and more than 7,00,000 employers on the platform.


First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

