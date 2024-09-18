Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's edible oil demand to increase despite hefty import duty hike

India is the world's largest importer and meets 70% of its vegetable oil demand through foreign sourcing

Soyabean oil
Russia and Ukraine's abundant sunoil supplies brought prices down and made it competitive against rival oils | Photo: IndiaMART
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:59 PM IST
India's edible oil consumption is set to grow at a pace of 2%-3% as cooking oils remain affordable despite an import duty hike, a leading importer told Reuters on Wednesday.
 
New Delhi on Friday raised the basic import tax on crude and refined edible oils by 20 percentage points to help protect farmers reeling from lower oilseed prices.
 

"As we enter the peak festival season, demand will remain strong. Despite the duty hike, edible oil prices are affordable," said Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer at Patanjali Foods Ltd.
 
"Edible oils' demand could grow by 2%-3% in the 2024-2025 marketing year starting from Nov. 1 because of rising population and prosperity," he said.
 
India is the world's largest importer and meets 70% of its vegetable oil demand through foreign sourcing. It buys palm oil from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while soyoil and sunoil come from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.
 
The country's palm oil imports in 2024-25 could be between 9-10 million metric tons compared to around 9 million tons this year as tropical oil is likely to regain the market share it lost to rival sunflower oil due to a higher premium, he said.
 

"We witnessed an unusual surge in sunflower oil imports this year due to attractive prices. Next year, sunflower oil imports may return to the normal range of 3 million tons," he said.
 
India's sunoil imports in the current year are expected to surge to record 3.6 million tons from year-ago 3 million tons.
 
Russia and Ukraine's abundant sunoil supplies brought prices down and made it competitive against rival oils.
 
Soyoil imports would remain largely steady next year, around this year's level of 3 million tons, Asthana said.
 
India's soybean crop in 2024 could rise to 11 million tons from approximately 10 million tons last year, if the weather remains favourable over the next few weeks, he said.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

