Home / Industry / News / South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

In 2023, the Netherlands-based Permanent Court of Arbitration had directed the South Korean government to pay approximately $100 million in damages to Elliott

Samsung logo
South Korea had attempted to overturn the ruling at the High Court in London (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Korea won its latest appeal on Thursday in its ongoing dispute with US hedge fund Elliott Management regarding the 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates. The decision came shortly after South Korea’s Supreme Court acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y Lee in a related case, according to Reuters.
 
In 2023, the Netherlands-based Permanent Court of Arbitration had directed the South Korean government to pay approximately $100 million in damages to Elliott. The hedge fund had initiated legal proceedings, contesting the role of South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) in approving the $8 billion merger between Samsung C&T—where Elliott was a minority shareholder—and Cheil Industries.
 
South Korea had attempted to overturn the tribunal’s ruling at the High Court in London, arguing that the arbitration panel lacked jurisdiction under the free trade agreement with the US. The challenge was dismissed last year. However, the Court of Appeal has now allowed South Korea's appeal and referred the case back to the High Court to assess the question of the arbitration tribunal’s jurisdiction.
 
South Korea’s top court clears Samsung Chairman in 2015 merger fraud case
 
The appellate court ruling followed a few hours after Samsung’s Chairman Jay Y Lee was acquitted of charges related to the 2015 merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld a 2024 Seoul court decision that cleared Lee of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, eliminating a long-standing legal threat for the executive of the country's biggest company, Samsung Electronics.
 
The lower court had previously dismissed the prosecution's allegations that the merger was orchestrated to consolidate Lee's control over the conglomerate. Prosecutors had appealed the decision, which the Supreme Court has now confirmed.
 
While widely anticipated, the ruling comes at a pivotal time for Lee, who has faced persistent scrutiny regarding his capacity to lead Samsung Electronics—currently the world’s largest memory chip maker and the second-largest smartphone manufacturer. Lee’s legal troubles have stretched nearly a decade, originating after the 2014 heart attack of his father, Lee Kun-hee, which left him in a coma and set the stage for Jay Y Lee’s eventual leadership.
 
Business lobby groups welcome court’s decision
 
South Korean business associations have welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling. The Korea Enterprises Federation stated that the verdict lifts a significant legal burden from Samsung, especially amid intensifying global competition in high-tech sectors such as AI and semiconductors, as well as trade-related economic challenges from the US.
 
Lee, now 57, had previously served 18 months in prison for a separate bribery conviction connected to former President Park Geun-hye. He was later pardoned by President Yoon Suk Yeol, with the Justice Ministry citing the need for Lee to contribute to resolving the country’s economic difficulties.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Inc's profit boom has a name: It's called the Herfindahl Index

Premium

Indians opt for skill-based, learning-led holidays over leisure trips

India's goods exports may face pressure in fiscal 2026 amid tariffs: Crisil

India should continue buying Russian oil; must reject US pressure: GTRI

Iron ore imports likely to rise on JSW steel demand, falling prices

Topics :SamsungTech NewsElliott Management CorpTechnologySouth KoreaSamsung Electronics

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story