India should continue buying Russian oil; must reject US pressure: GTRI

India should resist the US pressure to stop purchasing oil from Russia and continue buying the commodity from Moscow as it has helped India manage inflation and maintain economic stability in a volatile global environment, economic think tank GTRI said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariffs on Russian oil buyers.

"India must reject this pressure and stay firm on its Russia strategy. Buying discounted Russian oil has helped India manage inflation and maintain economic stability in a volatile global environment," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.