Soybean yield should be raised to be self-reliant on edible oils: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday underlined the need to increase the per-acre yield of soybeans to achieve self-sufficiency for India in the production of edible oils. He mentioned that the dependence on large-scale imports of palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia can be reduced by promoting soybean cultivation and edible oil production on the domestic front. "There is a great need to increase the per-acre productivity of soybean to make India 'aatmanirbhar' in terms of edible oils. We also need to reduce the cost of cultivation along with this," Gadkari said while addressing the 7th International Soy Conclave in Indore via video conferencing,



India imports about 60 per cent of its edible oil requirement.

Gadkari said the government was taking various measures through the National Edible Oil Mission to ramp up the production of soybeans which includes the development of improved seeds of this oilseed crop.

He expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of the government and the industry, India will continue to move forward towards achieving the goal of becoming self-sufficient in the production of edible oils.

The International Soy Conclave, organised by the Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), commenced on Sunday. More than 800 people are participating in this two-day event.