Diwali clash: Cinema owners struggle to allocate shows for big releases

As Diwali approaches, Bollywood is gearing up for a cinematic showdown like never before. The much-anticipated releases of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have set the Hindi film industry abuzz, with both trailers hinting at a blockbuster potential. Industry insiders are already predicting box-office collections to soar to around Rs 1,000 crore.

However, cinema owners are under increasing pressure from distributors, who are pushing for more showtimes and screen space for these blockbuster releases. Theatres, from bustling metro cities to smaller Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, are grappling with the demands of this high-stakes festive showdown, as reported by The Economic Times.

Single-screen theatres face a tough choice

The report quoted Anil Bohra, owner of theatre City Light in Gujarat's Palanpur, as saying that single-screen theatre owners are finding themselves in a bind as they struggle to allocate showtimes between two of the most anticipated Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The simultaneous release of these films may diminish their box-office potential, and the films could have performed even better if they were released on separate dates, Bohra said.

The report quoted Brijesh Tandon, a film exhibitor from the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh regions, saying that both films are poised to be massive box-office hits, but the clash was avoidable.

According to the 2024 Ficci-EY media and entertainment report, India boasts a total of 9,742 cinema screens, with single-screen theatres forming the majority, while around 25-26 per cent are multiplexes.

Distribution powerhouses at play

Singham Again is being distributed by PVR Inox Pictures, the distribution arm of multiplex giant PVR Inox, which operates 1,747 screens nationwide. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is being distributed by AA Films, owned by veteran distributor Anil Thadani, known for his pan-India success.

The report quoted industry insiders as saying that multiplexes with five or more screens can easily accommodate both films, sparing them from any major losses. However, the real pressure is on single-screen cinema owners, who are feeling the heat from distributors of both films, vying for more showtimes.

The report quoted independent film distributor and trade analyst Shaaminder Malik as saying, “Exhibitors cannot afford to upset distributors of both films. If Singham Again has big stars and a big studio attached to it, then one cannot underestimate Anil Thadani, who is distributing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He has a loestablished record, brand name, and quite a standing in the industry.”

Trade analysts also point out that the running time of the two films could impact the number of shows each film secures. With Singham Again running close to three hours and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at about two hours and 40 minutes, exhibitors will have to make strategic decisions. However, with no other major releases scheduled for the next month, both films are expected to have strong legs at the box office, provided the opening weekend delivers the expected fireworks.