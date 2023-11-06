SP group in talks with PE firms to sell Gopalpur port, other assets

The Shapoorji Pallonji group has initiated talks with private equity firms to sell their entire stake in Gopalpur Ports in Odisha and part of their stake in infrastructure development firm, Afcons Infrastructure, by early next year.

The talks with private equities and other investors were initiated after JSW Ports and the Adani group made offers of around Rs 3,000 crore to acquire Gopalpur Port, which did not meet the group’s valuation expectations. A plan to sell a stake in Afcons Infrastructure via an initial public offer is also on the table, said a source close to the development.

The SP group did not respond to an email query sent on Saturday.



The group flagship, Shapoorji Pallonji Company Pvt, has a principal repayment of Rs 165 crore due by March next year and another Rs 1,035 crore due in the next financial year and wants to complete the asset sale transactions before March next year, the source said.

In June this year, the billionaire Mistry family, the promoter of the 150-year-old group, had raised Rs 14,300 crore by pledging Cyrus Investments Private’s stake in Tata Sons Pvt. The group holds an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons via their two investment companies, Cyrus Investments, and Sterling Investments. The proceeds were used to refinance the existing borrowings raised at the promoter level and to refinance the debt maturing at various group entities.



In the last two years, the holding firm managed to sell its stake in Eureka Forbes, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and SP Jammu Udhampur Highway to bring its debt significantly down. Due to the sale of these assets, the consolidated debt of the firm came down from Rs 37,170 crore as of August 2020 to Rs 20,600 crore as of June this year. Bankers said after including the debt at the promoters’ level, additional asset sale is needed to meet debt repayment obligations. The group also plans to sell its vast real estate bank and raise funds from other debtors from the Middle East in the next 3-6 months.