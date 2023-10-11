Home / Industry / News / Space programme must remain as publicly funded, managed: Congress

Space programme must remain as publicly funded, managed: Congress

"India's space programme over the past 60 years has been a publicly funded, managed and executed endeavour and it must remain that way," the Rajya Sabha member said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo credit: Blue Origin

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Chandrayaan-3 is a public system's success and the country's space programme must always be publicly funded, managed and executed.

Ramesh, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, made the statement on X'(formerly Twitter) as the members of the panel visited ISRO headquarters here.

"India's space programme over the past 60 years has been a publicly funded, managed and executed endeavour and it must remain that way," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Chandrayaan-3 is a public system's success whatever the hype may be around startups and unicorns," he said.

The panel, on a five-day visit to Bengaluru, Bandipur, Kabini and Mysuru congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his entire team for the success of India's third lunar venture, and the launch of the Aditya L-1 mission.

Ramesh said the committee members had a "very educative interaction with its (ISRO's) engineers and scientists, many of whom are women.

Also Read

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

UAE space sector enhances global competitiveness, contributes to economy

China successfully launches new manned spaceship with 1st civilian on board

India's space start-ups exploring niche markets, global collaborations

Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters like ZEE, Sun TV

Thomson to enter domestic laptop segment, considers export in global mkts

Strong domestic demand, raw material cost, pushing up steel prices

Cabinet approves royalty rates for mining of Lithium, Niobium REE

Cabinet approves digital tech MoUs with France, two other countries

Topics :Congressspaceprivate sector

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story