Govt launches 3rd round of speciality steel PLI scheme, opens door to MSMEs

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Monday launched the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel, announcing a recalibrated framework designed to enable wider industry participation.

How has the PLI scheme been revised in this round?

In its new phase, the scheme has modified investment and capacity thresholds to encourage MSMEs and downstream units to take part, while also updating the base year for prices from 2019–20 to 2024–25 to align incentives with current production and price levels. The changes mark a strategic shift aimed at deepening the manufacturing ecosystem for value-added and high-grade steels.

The PLI 1.2 round will target advanced and emerging categories such as super alloys, CRGO, stainless steel long and flat products, titanium alloys, and coated steels, among others. What are the application guidelines and product categories? Applications have been invited through the portal https://plimos.mecon.co.in within 30 days beginning today. Companies registered in India and engaged in end-to-end manufacturing of the notified products are eligible to apply. The third round covers 22 product sub-categories across five broad segments, including strategic and commercial grades, as well as coated and wire products. What incentives are offered under the revised structure?

Under the revised structure, incentives will range from 4 per cent to 15 per cent of incremental sales, depending on the product and year of production. Benefits will be available for up to five years starting FY2025–26, with disbursal commencing in FY2026–27. How much investment has the PLI scheme attracted so far? The PLI scheme for speciality steel, approved by the Cabinet in July 2021, has so far attracted investment commitments of Rs 43,874 crore in the first two rounds and is expected to add 14.3 million tonnes of new speciality steel capacity. As of September 2025, companies participating in the first two rounds have already invested Rs 22,973 crore, according to the Steel Ministry.