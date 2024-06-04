Home / Industry / News / Spectrum auction postponed by 20 days, now scheduled for June 25: DoT

Spectrum auction postponed by 20 days, now scheduled for June 25: DoT

This is the second rescheduling of the auction, after it was pushed back from May 20 to June 6

spectrum
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
The upcoming spectrum auction has been postponed by 20 days and will be held on June 25, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Tuesday.

While no official reason was given, the postponement is expected to give the new, incoming government more time.

This is the second rescheduling of the auction, after it was pushed back from May 20 to June 6.

On February 8, the Union Cabinet approved the auction of 10,523.15 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum across bands at a reserve price of Rs 96,317.65 crore. All unsold spectrums from the last sale will be up for bidding again. Airwaves in the 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, covering a large chunk of voice and data spectrum, are up for sale.


The latest decision has been necessitated by the fractured electoral mandate, officials said under conditions of anonymity.

An additional mock auction exercise will be held on June 13-14, the DoT said.

No single political party secured the 272-seat majority in the Lok Sabha, as of the time of writing this report.

 

spectrumSpectrum AuctionTelecom spectrum auction

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

