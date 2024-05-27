Reserve Bank of India plans to buy back Rs 40,000 cr g-sec on Thursday

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced the third buyback auction for government bonds, in which the central bank plans to repurchase Rs 40,000 crore worth of securities on Thursday.

Bond market participants said that the auction is expected to witness tepid demand as banks might refuse to sell bonds at a loss. Banks might sell securities worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore to the government, against the notified amount.





ALSO READ: Black money's impact on polls to rise, should find bond alternative: Shah “The RBI had offered to buy back the same securities in the previous auction. The price at which banks bought these securities doesn’t change, so the participation will be low, unless they offer to give up 2-3 basis points (yield) from the market price,” said VRC Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “They might buy Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore of bonds,” he added. Price and yield move inversely.

The government has offered to repurchase the 7.35% 2024 bond maturing on June 22, the 8.40% 2024 bond maturing on July 28, the FRB 2024 bond maturing on November 7, and the 9.15% 2024 bond maturing on November 14.

The previous two auctions conducted by the central bank on May 16 and May 21 witnessed low participation. The RBI repurchased Rs 2,069 crore and Rs 10,512 crore worth of government bonds, against notified amounts of Rs 60,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore respectively at the two auctions. Before this, the RBI had conducted buyback auctions in 2018.

By repurchasing its own outstanding bonds from the market before they mature, the government reduces its liabilities and strengthens its fiscal position. The process involves using government funds to buy back these bonds, which are then typically retired, decreasing the total outstanding debt. This strategy allows the government to improve its debt profile by repurchasing higher-cost or shorter-term bonds.

“They (the RBI) are looking to alter this financial year’s borrowing programme, that’s why they have not touched any security maturing in the next financial year or beyond that,” said a treasury head at a private bank.