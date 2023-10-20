Home / Industry / News / SSIR and IISc collaborate to drive research on quantum technologies

Led by Mayank Shrivastava, Associate Professor in the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), the lab aims to be a pioneering facility dedicated to advanced quantum technologies

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
"The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions," the statement said

Samsung Semiconductor India Research has collaborated with the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science to help set up a Quantum Technology Lab.

This is an effort towards Samsung Semiconductor India Research's (SSIR) Corporate Social Responsibility commitment and aims to provide research and training support opportunities to dozens of faculty members and hundreds of students pursuing higher education 'both in IISc and in other educational institutions', particularly in the fields of physics, engineering, computer science and mathematics every year, it said in a statement on Thursday.

IR said.

"The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions," the statement said. "With a focus on building indigenous quantum technologies, it will significantly contribute to building local development and putting India's research innovations on the international map.

