Home / Industry / News / NCCF should change biz approach to achieve Rs 50,000 cr turnover: Shah

NCCF should change biz approach to achieve Rs 50,000 cr turnover: Shah

Shah, addressing the Board of Directors of NCCF here, said the NCCF should prepare a roadmap for the next 10 years to become a self-reliant cooperative institution

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) to change its business approach to achieve a turnover of Rs 50,000 crore by 2027-28.

Shah, addressing the Board of Directors of NCCF here, said the NCCF should prepare a roadmap for the next 10 years to become a self-reliant cooperative institution.

"He said the Ministry of Cooperation will provide its full support to NCCF in implementing such a roadmap," an official statement said.

The minister said the NCCF should emphasise on making Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and other cooperative institutions across the country its members so as to ensure that the proportion of cooperatives in the share of capital of NCCF is relatively higher.

"For this purpose, NCCF will have to develop its business plan and change its business approach... NCCF should... achieve a turnover of Rs 50,000 crore by 2027-28," Shah said.

The minister also laid special emphasis on ensuring procurement of maize from farmers of Gujarat, Bihar, and other states by NCCF, along with its associate companies for ethanol production.

"If NCCF and NAFED so desire, Ministry of Cooperation can help them get their common app prepared on a digital platform from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and this app can be utilised to coordinate during the procurement of maize," he said.

Shah also urged NCCF to find export opportunities for pulses purchased from farmers and ensure that such purchases are made at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He also stressed on adopting aggressive extension and marketing, purchasing by giving prior assurance to farmers and setting up common collection centres.

In his address, the minister suggested that NCCF tie up with PACS for the purchase of onions and pulses, so that arrangements for their storage can be made under the world's largest storage scheme in the cooperative sector.

He also asked to explore export opportunities for agricultural products and to purchase rice and export it through the National Cooperative Export Limited (NECL).

Shah added that the Ministry of Cooperation, since its inception, has taken 52 initiatives in the last 26 months to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and increase the share of cooperatives in the GDP.

NCCF Chairman Vishal Singh assured that the targets suggested by the minister will be fulfilled.

Cooperation Secretary Gyanesh Kumar and NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra were also present on the occasion.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

MSCS amendment bill to come up in Monsoon session: Co-op min Amit Shah

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Cooperative sector hurt by political interference in the past: Amit Shah

New National Cooperative Policy almost ready: Chairman Suresh Prabhu

Change in rules for laptop, PC imports to boost manufacturing: GTRI

Industrial & warehouse leasing demand picks up in Q3, stable at 17 mn sq ft

Govt to start giving shape to semiconductor research centre from 2024: Min

Airtel, Ericsson test new tech that claims to save devices' battery on 5G

Banks disburse Rs 1,400 cr of loans under frictionless credit platform: RBI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit Shahcooperative governanceagriculture economy

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story