Home / Industry / News / Stainless steel manufacturers seek anti-dumping duties on cheap imports

Stainless steel manufacturers seek anti-dumping duties on cheap imports

The DGTR, under the Ministry of Commerce, is the apex authority for administering all trade remedial measures, including antidumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures

steelmakers, steel
India's stainless steel imports rose to 1.73 million tonnes in FY25, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea being the major contributors to the shipments, as per the market research firm BigMint.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The domestic stainless steel industry has filed a petition with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to consider anti-dumping duties on cheap imports, which are posing a challenge to local players, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal has said.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), on behalf of the industry, has filed the application to investigate the dumping of stainless steel items in the domestic market from a select group of countries, Jindal said, adding that the industry is now waiting for the DGTR to begin its investigation.

The DGTR, under the Ministry of Commerce, is the apex authority for administering all trade remedial measures, including antidumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures.

In an interaction with PTI, Jindal said that the application was filed around the end of June. "DGTR also takes two to three months to start an investigation," he added.

When asked if there is a need for a duty on an urgent basis in wake of global uncertainty amid US tariff moves, Jindal said, "Definitely...because for a very long time we have been suffering with substandard dumped material from countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and looking at now absolutely these trade uncertainties globally, it's definitely required to protect our borders, protect our homegrown companies.

"Situation is urgent because this is where the growth is coming. India is where the market is growing," he said.

India's stainless steel imports rose to 1.73 million tonnes in FY25, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea being the major contributors to the shipments, as per the market research firm BigMint.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CII urges GST-style land reforms to boost India's manufacturing push

House panel urges MSDE to align skill schemes with local industry needs

Premium

ED to widen alleged Rs 17,000 crore bank-fraud investigation probe

Premium

Losing interest: The curious case of absent shareholders at company AGMs

Punjab forms 24 advisory panels to boost industry, attract investment

Topics :Stainless steelSteel Industry

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story