Home / Industry / News / Starlink to have 2 mn customers in India, offer 200 mbps speed: MoS Telecom

Starlink to have 2 mn customers in India, offer 200 mbps speed: MoS Telecom

Union Minister says Starlink will be limited to 2 million users in India, offer 200 Mbps, and won't affect telecom services due to high costs and focus on rural, remote areas

Starlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX, DoT, satellite
Starlink and other satellite communication (satcom) services are expected to cater mainly to rural and remote areas. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has said that satellite internet provider Starlink, led by billionaire Elon Musk, will only be allowed up to two million connections in India. Speaking after a review meeting with BSNL, the Minister of State for Telecom downplayed concerns that Starlink could pose a threat to state-run BSNL or other telecom operators.
 
"Starlink can have only 2 million customers in India and offer up to 200 mbps speed. That won't affect telecom services," the minister said, according to a report by the Press Trust of India. Starlink and other satellite communication (satcom) services are expected to cater mainly to rural and remote areas -- regions where BSNL already has a strong presence.
 
According to the minister, the cost of installing and using satcom services will be quite high. He added that monthly charges could be around ₹3,000, making it a costly option for many. Speaking on BSNL’s progress, the minister confirmed that the rollout of BSNL’s 4G services is now complete. He also clarified that the company does not plan to increase its tariffs for now. "We want the market first. There are no tariff hikes planned," he added.

Starlink to be 3rd satellite provider in India

Earlier this month, Starlink received the final licence it needed from India’s space regulator -- the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) -- to begin its commercial operations. This clears the last regulatory barrier for the satellite provider to enter the Indian market.
 
The firm had been waiting since 2022 to get full approval. Although the telecom ministry gave it the go-ahead last month, it still needed permission from IN-SPACe, which has now been granted. The licence will remain valid for five years. 
 
With the approval, Starlink became the third satellite provider to gain permission to offer services in India. The government has already cleared Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s applications. However, Starlink still needs to get spectrum from the government, build ground infrastructure, and prove through testing that it meets India’s security standards.
 
Business Standard had earlier reported that Starlink's pricing in India will reflect local conditions and global cost models. The equipment kit is expected to cost about ₹33,000, while monthly service charges will likely fall between ₹3,000 and ₹4,200. These prices are similar to what the company has offered in Bangladesh and Bhutan, where it recently began operations.
 
Starlink will sell its kits through telecom partners Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, both of which signed distribution deals with the company in April.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Indian IT firms are cutting jobs even as revenue continues to grow

Premium

Cert-In makes annual cybersecurity audit mandatory for companies

Premium

SCL fabricates 20 indigenous semiconductor chips designed by students

Beverage makers' April-June quarter takes a hit due to unseasonal rain

Premium

Hotels target frequent air travellers to attract customers amid travel boom

Topics :Elon MuskbroadbandBSNLSatellitetelecom services

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story