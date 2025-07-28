Starlink to have 2 mn customers in India, offer 200 mbps speed: MoS Telecom

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has said that satellite internet provider Starlink, led by billionaire Elon Musk , will only be allowed up to two million connections in India. Speaking after a review meeting with BSNL, the Minister of State for Telecom downplayed concerns that Starlink could pose a threat to state-run BSNL or other telecom operators.

"Starlink can have only 2 million customers in India and offer up to 200 mbps speed. That won't affect telecom services," the minister said, according to a report by the Press Trust of India. Starlink and other satellite communication (satcom) services are expected to cater mainly to rural and remote areas -- regions where BSNL already has a strong presence.

According to the minister, the cost of installing and using satcom services will be quite high. He added that monthly charges could be around ₹3,000, making it a costly option for many. Speaking on BSNL’s progress, the minister confirmed that the rollout of BSNL’s 4G services is now complete. He also clarified that the company does not plan to increase its tariffs for now. "We want the market first. There are no tariff hikes planned," he added. Starlink to be 3rd satellite provider in India Earlier this month, Starlink received the final licence it needed from India’s space regulator -- the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) -- to begin its commercial operations. This clears the last regulatory barrier for the satellite provider to enter the Indian market.

ALSO READ: Starlink gets key govt nod, prepares for broadband service rollout: Report The firm had been waiting since 2022 to get full approval. Although the telecom ministry gave it the go-ahead last month, it still needed permission from IN-SPACe, which has now been granted. The licence will remain valid for five years. With the approval, Starlink became the third satellite provider to gain permission to offer services in India. The government has already cleared Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s applications. However, Starlink still needs to get spectrum from the government, build ground infrastructure, and prove through testing that it meets India’s security standards.