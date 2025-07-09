Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Elon Musk's Starlink clears final regulatory hurdle to enter India: Report

Elon Musk's Starlink clears final regulatory hurdle to enter India: Report

Starlink clears final regulatory hurdle as India's space body IN-SPACe gives nod; firm still needs spectrum allocation, infra setup, and trials before launching satellite internet services

Starlink

Image: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Elon Musk’s Starlink has received the final regulatory clearance needed to start commercial operations in India, news agency Reuters reported. The approval comes from the country’s space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), marking the last major hurdle in the company’s entry into the Indian market.  Starlink, a satellite internet provider operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has been seeking commercial licences in India since 2022. While it secured an important permit from the Department of Telecommunications last month, it was still awaiting the green light from the Department of Space.   With this latest clearance, Starlink becomes the third satellite internet operator to receive regulatory nods in India, following approvals granted to Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.   Before launching services, Starlink will now need to obtain spectrum allocation from the government, install ground-based infrastructure, and conduct trials to prove compliance with security protocols, Reuters reported.   Getting the final approval was not a smooth ride. Starlink and Reliance Jio, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, disagreed for months on how the government should give out spectrum for satellite internet. In the end, the Indian government said that the spectrum should be given directly, not sold through an auction, the news report said.
   

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

