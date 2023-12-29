Home / Industry / News / Steel sector boom to continue in FY24 but moderate in FY25 : CRISIL

Steel sector boom to continue in FY24 but moderate in FY25 : CRISIL

The sector has witnessed double digit demand growth rate of 11 to 13 per cent during three consecutive years and is likely to moderate to 3 to 5 per cent in FY'25

The moderation is likely in the long steel segment in FY'25 ahead of the general election.
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian steel sector has enjoyed a multi-year demand surge which will continue in the current FY'24 but it is expected to moderate in the coming fiscal, global analytics company Crisil said.

The sector has witnessed double digit demand growth rate of 11 to 13 per cent during three consecutive years and is likely to moderate to 3 to 5 per cent in FY'25, Miren Lodha, Director Research, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics said on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are clearly in the midst of a demand supercycle," Lodha told PTI.

The moderation is likely in the long steel segment in FY'25 ahead of the general election.

The only other instance of such a demand surge in the last two decades was between 2006 to 2008, he said.

Lodha said the infrastructure sector, a key driver of the steel demand, is expected to maintain its momentum fuelled by ongoing government projects.

The infrastructure segment has been driving a lot of momentum in the steel demand and is expected to continue in the coming years. However, government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are nearing conclusion, which could slow down the demand momentum in the steel sector, he said.

Lodha said the recent surge in steel imports, which has been prompted by lower Chinese prices and strong Indian demand, has raised concern among the domestic manufacturers.

"The disparity between import and domestic prices has triggered significant imports," he elaborated. But it will self correct in the long run with the ongoing capacity addition.

"New steelmaking capacity of 12-13 million tonnes is expected to come online in the second half of fiscal 25, aligning production with demand and reducing import dependence," Lodha said.

Additionally, the potential demand improvement in China after the Lunar New Year coupled with expected production cuts, could further curb Chinese exports to India.

Overall the Indian steel sector's outlook remains positive, albeit with a projected dip in demand next year. The industry's focus will be on ramping up domestic production and tackling import concerns to maintain a robust long-term growth, he added.

Also Read

Increased sugar prices to lift MSMEs' margins: CRISIL SME Tracker

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

MSMEs in Tamil Nadu go on strike over rising power costs today

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

MSMEs in steel sector get an India build-out lift: CRISIL SME Tracker

Air travel favourable option during new year, no festival surge in fare

Investments worth Rs 25,813 cr made under pharma PLI as of Sep: Govt

Oil limps into 2024 as Opec+ and war fail to prevent annual drop: Report

Gem, jewellery exports decline 4.52% in Nov to Rs 19,018 crore: GJEPC

Govt expanding meeting requirement of medical professionals: Mandaviya

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CrisilCrisil reportCRISIL SME TRACKER MSMEsIndia steel demandSteel sector

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story