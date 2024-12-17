Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sugar output falls 17% to 6.13 MT due to late start of production: Isma

Notably, this year sugar factories in Karnataka started late by around 7-12 days while in another major state Maharashtra, mills started late by 1520 days, as compared to last year

As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh increased to 23.04 lakh tonnes from 22.11 lakh tonnes. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Sugar production declined 17 per cent to 61.39 lakh tonnes till December 15 of the current marketing year that started in October, mainly due to fall in output in Maharashtra, according to industry body ISMA.

The production data excludes the diversion of sugar towards ethanol.

Sugar production till December 15, 2024, in the current 2024-25 marketing year (October-September) reached 61.39 lakh tonnes as against 74.05 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding year, Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Notably, this year sugar factories in Karnataka started late by around 7-12 days while in another major state Maharashtra, mills started late by 1520 days, as compared to last year.

As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh increased to 23.04 lakh tonnes from 22.11 lakh tonnes.

In Maharashtra, the output declined 16.78 lakh tonnes from 24.45 lakh tonnes.

Karnataka saw a decline in sugar production to 13.85 lakh tonnes from 17.56 lakh tonnes.

ISMA said that "this year sugar diversion towards ethanol is estimated to be higher at around 40 lakh tonnes against around 21.5 lakh tonnes diverted last year".

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

