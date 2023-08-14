Home / Industry / News / Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' earns Rs 135 cr at box office during opening weekend

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' earns Rs 135 cr at box office during opening weekend

Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" has collected Rs 134.88 crore net at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sunny Deol

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" has collected Rs 134.88 crore net at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to Deol's 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The actor has reprised his iconic role of Tara Singh in the film, released in theatres on August 11.

The film had collected Rs 83.18 crore in the first two days of its release and on Sunday, registered a surge of over 20 per cent. The film has created a "non-solo, non-holiday release's fastest 100-crore milestone", the makers said in a press note.

"With each passing day, its dominance has only grown stronger, culminating in a staggering day three collection of Rs 51.70 crore net, amassing a colossal total of Rs 134.88 crore net," they said.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

"Gadar 2" is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition.

Also Read

Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie may shatter several records

'Junoon', 'Buniyaad' actor Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

Pharma industry in a huddle after fresh NMC regulations for doctors

Recovering from cyclone Biparjoy, 12 govt ports witness 4.5% uptick

Amid extended funding winter, debt funds keep Indian startups warm

ACC battery market demand in India to rise to 220 GWh by 2030: Report

Industrial gas sector charged up on India's semiconductor industry boom

Topics :Sunny DeolIndian Box OfficePartition of India1971 war crimes

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story