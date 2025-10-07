Home / Industry / News / Super-specialty hospitals may benefit from CGHS rate revision: Analysts

Super-specialty hospitals may benefit from CGHS rate revision: Analysts

Corporate hospitals are in a bed expansion phase. The median price revision is around 100 per cent and super-specialty hospitals can charge a 15 per cent premium on base rates

hospitals health hospital bed
premium
Representative Picture
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Super-specialty hospitals are likely to benefit from the recent upward rate revision in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), analysts said.
 
The recent revision to the CGHS rates, covering around 2,000 medical procedures and effective from October 13, represents a favourable development for hospital companies that serve patients under this programme, sector experts said.
 
Under the new rules introducing a multi-dimensional rate structure based on three key parameters, super-specialty hospitals can now charge 15 per cent higher rates than the standard rates applicable to NABH-accredited hospitals. A standard rate has been set for Tier-I cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Rates for Tier-II and Tier-III cities will be 10–20 per cent lower than those for Tier-I cities. A standard rate has also been set for semi-private wards, while a private ward will have a 5 per cent higher rate and a general ward a 5 per cent lower rate.
 
“Mythri Macherla, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA, said: “Generally, major hospital chains earn around 4–8 per cent of their revenues from CGHS patients, though in some cases, this can be even higher.”
 
The updated policy introduces a tiered rate card system, distinguishing between NABH-accredited and non-NABH-accredited facilities, and factoring in super-specialty hospitals with over 200 beds as well as hospitals in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This structure is designed to better match reimbursement rates with the actual costs incurred by hospitals.
 
“As a result, super-specialty and NABH-accredited hospitals are expected to see higher realisations, while also addressing cost differences between major metropolitan areas and smaller cities,” Macherla said.
 
Emkay analysts also feel that this revision will “disproportionately” benefit super-specialty hospitals with immediate bed expansion plans in Tier-I cities. They added that KIMS, Max Healthcare, and Medanta stand to benefit, given their exposure to scheme business (CGHS and other state government schemes) is 18–22 per cent.
 
Corporate hospitals are in a bed expansion phase. The median price revision is around 100 per cent and super-specialty hospitals can charge a 15 per cent premium on base rates.
 
“Considering government mix and location, we reckon Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health, and Yatharth Hospitals can benefit the most — 4–8 per cent on revenue and 150–400 basis points on margins, possibly,” Nuvama analysts said. They added that Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, and Fortis Healthcare have 50–60 per cent of their beds in Tier-I cities currently and are projected to maintain this proportion even after expansion.
 
“Max and Fortis have around 20 per cent revenue share from government patients, while APHS derives around 10 per cent. The share for CGHS stands at around 10 per cent for Max, in our view, and 5–6 per cent for Apollo and Fortis,” they added.
 
Price hikes for some procedures, such as heart transplants, pregnancy procedures, and certain neurology procedures, are 3–6 times. On a blended basis, most listed hospitals are likely to see a 30–50 per cent hike in their CGHS portfolio, analysts said.
 
One of the key concerns, however, remains the long receivable cycle under government schemes like the CGHS compared with other payer categories such as cash-paying, international patients, or those covered by insurance, Macherla said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's office realty set for record year, housing banks on festive lift

Capital inflows into Indian real estate fall 9% in Jan-Sep 2025: Colliers

Institutional investments in real estate grow 11% in Jul-Sep: Colliers

Premium

Tea growers in rain-soaked Bengal stare at heavy losses as production dips

Premium

India's first private-sector nuclear tender plagued by cost, funding issues

Topics :Government hospitalsCentral government health schemehospitals

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story