Super-specialty hospitals may benefit from CGHS rate revision: Analysts

Super-specialty hospitals are likely to benefit from the recent upward rate revision in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), analysts said.

The recent revision to the CGHS rates, covering around 2,000 medical procedures and effective from October 13, represents a favourable development for hospital companies that serve patients under this programme, sector experts said.

Under the new rules introducing a multi-dimensional rate structure based on three key parameters, super-specialty hospitals can now charge 15 per cent higher rates than the standard rates applicable to NABH-accredited hospitals. A standard rate has been set for Tier-I cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Rates for Tier-II and Tier-III cities will be 10–20 per cent lower than those for Tier-I cities. A standard rate has also been set for semi-private wards, while a private ward will have a 5 per cent higher rate and a general ward a 5 per cent lower rate.

“Mythri Macherla, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA, said: “Generally, major hospital chains earn around 4–8 per cent of their revenues from CGHS patients, though in some cases, this can be even higher.” The updated policy introduces a tiered rate card system, distinguishing between NABH-accredited and non-NABH-accredited facilities, and factoring in super-specialty hospitals with over 200 beds as well as hospitals in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This structure is designed to better match reimbursement rates with the actual costs incurred by hospitals. “As a result, super-specialty and NABH-accredited hospitals are expected to see higher realisations, while also addressing cost differences between major metropolitan areas and smaller cities,” Macherla said.

Emkay analysts also feel that this revision will “disproportionately” benefit super-specialty hospitals with immediate bed expansion plans in Tier-I cities. They added that KIMS, Max Healthcare, and Medanta stand to benefit, given their exposure to scheme business (CGHS and other state government schemes) is 18–22 per cent. Corporate hospitals are in a bed expansion phase. The median price revision is around 100 per cent and super-specialty hospitals can charge a 15 per cent premium on base rates. “Considering government mix and location, we reckon Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health, and Yatharth Hospitals can benefit the most — 4–8 per cent on revenue and 150–400 basis points on margins, possibly,” Nuvama analysts said. They added that Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, and Fortis Healthcare have 50–60 per cent of their beds in Tier-I cities currently and are projected to maintain this proportion even after expansion.