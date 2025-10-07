Home / Industry / News / Capital inflows into Indian real estate fall 9% in Jan-Sep 2025: Colliers

Capital inflows into Indian real estate fall 9% in Jan-Sep 2025: Colliers

Foreign inflows dropped sharply even as domestic institutions drove growth, keeping investment momentum in Indian real estate steady amid global headwinds

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector fell 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $ 4.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, as investors adopted a cautious approach amid global headwinds, trade frictions, and external volatilities, according to Colliers India.
 
Despite the decline, investment volumes stayed above the five-year average of $ 4 billion during the January–September period.
 
Domestic capital rises as foreign inflows shrink
 
Foreign investments dropped 36 per cent YoY to $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, while domestic institutional capital surged 52 per cent to $ 2.2 billion, underscoring the growing depth of local investors. Colliers noted that domestic institutions are expected to remain a steady capital source, while global investors may stay cautious amid an evolving economic landscape and tighter cross-border capital flows.
 
Quarterly inflows rise 11 per cent, signalling resilience
 
In Q3 2025, inflows rose 11 per cent YoY to $1.3 billion, reflecting continued confidence in India’s economic fundamentals and real estate resilience.
 
“Domestic capital contributed 60 per cent of the quarterly inflows, with strong interest in office and residential segments. Notably, office assets accounted for over three-fourths of the domestic investments during the quarter, indicating a continued appetite for both ready and developmental commercial properties. With sustained demand across core asset classes and increasing depth of domestic capital, investment momentum is likely to hold steady, even as global headwinds may keep foreign investors cautious in the near term,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer, Colliers India.
 
Office and residential segments dominate inflows
 
Institutional inflows in the office segment reached $1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, down 2 per cent YoY, accounting for 35 per cent of total inflows. Residential assets saw $1.1 billion in investments, up 11 per cent YoY, supported by rising interest from both domestic and foreign investors. Mixed-use, retail, and alternative assets together made up nearly one-third of total inflows.
 
“After a relatively subdued first half, institutional investments in India’s office segment rebounded strongly in Q3 2025, rising 27 per cent YoY to $0.8 billion. Office assets accounted for over 60 per cent of total quarterly inflows, led by notable acquisitions of ready commercial properties, particularly in Chennai and Pune,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research, Colliers India.
 
Mumbai, Bengaluru lead investment inflows
 
Mumbai led with $0.8 billion in inflows (19 per cent of total), followed by Bengaluru at $0.5 billion (12 per cent).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tea growers in rain-soaked Bengal stare at heavy losses as production dips

Premium

India's first private-sector nuclear tender plagued by cost, funding issues

CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

Premium

Datanomics: H-1B visa hopefuls face longer waits amid US govt shutdown

Topics :Real Estate Foreign capital inflowsRealty

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story