India's first cross-sector investment trust in works to monetise assets

“A multi-sector InvIT will have a lower risk weighting as risk would be spread across multiple sectors and therefore can get the benefit of lower cost of funds, which in turn can lead to benefit to the asset monetisation initiatives of the government. Further, the asset pool available for acquisition would also be larger and therefore such an InvIT can achieve decent scale in a short period, provided the aspects related to acquisition price of the assets are taken care of,” said Kushal Kumar Singh, partner at Deloitte India.