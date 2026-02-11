India's first cross-sector investment trust in works to monetise assets
The move comes as the NITI Aayog, the government's policy think tank, looks to bring state governments on board for NMP 2.0Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
The move comes as the NITI Aayog, the government's policy think tank, looks to bring state governments on board for NMP 2.0Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Invit spearheads
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:49 PM IST