Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

Chennai may witness the first Taj-branded residency in India, along with a new Taj luxury hotel, by December 2027. This will also be the first branded residency project in the city.

Ampa Group leads Rs 2,000-crore Taj Sky View development

The project, named Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences, is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and developed by Chennai-based conglomerate Ampa Group in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Bharathi Meraki, one of the leading wealth and asset management firms.

The project may be handed over to IHCL for interiors before completion. Spread across 3.5 acres, the complex is strategically located on Nelson Manickam Road, close to key business districts. Once completed, the greenfield development will comprise a luxury hotel with 235 keys and 123 Taj-branded residences, and will see an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore (excluding land).

The residences are priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 25 crore, as branded properties are typically priced more than 30 per cent higher than a regular serviced apartment in the area. Strong pre-bookings signal demand in Chennai’s luxury market Following its formal announcement earlier this year, the project has recorded over 60 per cent of units booked ahead of schedule, reflecting strong market confidence in Chennai’s emerging luxury real estate segment. ALSO READ: Kerala govt to review implementation of PM SHRI scheme, says CM Vijayan “We have 123 residences and 36 offices, of which five offices are left, and 60 per cent of the residences are already booked. The collaboration has brought together the complementary strengths of Ampa’s proven development expertise, Taj’s iconic service ethos, and Bharathi Meraki’s design leadership.

“What distinguishes this project is its meticulous attention to detail and consistency in delivery. Every phase is being managed with a view toward lasting quality and a resident experience that is truly world-class,” said Ampa Palaniappan, chairman and managing director, Ampa Group. IHCL expands luxury footprint with major investments This comes at a time when IHCL reportedly plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in a new Taj Bandstand hotel in Mumbai, which will feature 330 rooms and 85 apartments. IHCL did not respond to questions from Business Standard. “In India, branded apartment projects are still in their nascent stage. Our vision was to create a product that stands apart for its design integrity and execution. The early market response and construction progress reinforce that Chennai is ready for globally benchmarked residential experiences that combine craftsmanship, trust, and long-term value.

“This milestone marks our continued commitment to deliver with precision and purpose,” said Arun Bharathi Arunachalam, founder and managing director, Bharathi Meraki, and development management partner for Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences. Global luxury trends inspire Taj Sky View concept “North America has the largest number of branded residences, followed by Southeast Asia. Of late, we are hearing about interest from various brands like Marriott, Hyatt, Pullman, ITC, and Hilton, among others,” Arunachalam added. The project has now entered its next phase of structural and interior works, with completion targeted for December 2027, he said.