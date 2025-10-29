Home / Industry / News / Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

Ampa Group, IHCL, and Bharathi Meraki join hands for the Rs 2,000-crore Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences project featuring 235 luxury keys and 123 branded homes

Taj residencies
Following its formal announcement earlier this year, the project has recorded over 60 per cent of units booked ahead of schedule, reflecting strong market confidence in Chennai’s emerging luxury real estate segment. (Photo: Company)
Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai may witness the first Taj-branded residency in India, along with a new Taj luxury hotel, by December 2027. This will also be the first branded residency project in the city.
 
Ampa Group leads Rs 2,000-crore Taj Sky View development
 
The project, named Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences, is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and developed by Chennai-based conglomerate Ampa Group in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Bharathi Meraki, one of the leading wealth and asset management firms.
 
The project may be handed over to IHCL for interiors before completion. Spread across 3.5 acres, the complex is strategically located on Nelson Manickam Road, close to key business districts. Once completed, the greenfield development will comprise a luxury hotel with 235 keys and 123 Taj-branded residences, and will see an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore (excluding land).
 
The residences are priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 25 crore, as branded properties are typically priced more than 30 per cent higher than a regular serviced apartment in the area.
 
Strong pre-bookings signal demand in Chennai’s luxury market
 
Following its formal announcement earlier this year, the project has recorded over 60 per cent of units booked ahead of schedule, reflecting strong market confidence in Chennai’s emerging luxury real estate segment.
 
“We have 123 residences and 36 offices, of which five offices are left, and 60 per cent of the residences are already booked. The collaboration has brought together the complementary strengths of Ampa’s proven development expertise, Taj’s iconic service ethos, and Bharathi Meraki’s design leadership. 
 
“What distinguishes this project is its meticulous attention to detail and consistency in delivery. Every phase is being managed with a view toward lasting quality and a resident experience that is truly world-class,” said Ampa Palaniappan, chairman and managing director, Ampa Group.
 
IHCL expands luxury footprint with major investments
 
This comes at a time when IHCL reportedly plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in a new Taj Bandstand hotel in Mumbai, which will feature 330 rooms and 85 apartments. IHCL did not respond to questions from Business Standard.
 
“In India, branded apartment projects are still in their nascent stage. Our vision was to create a product that stands apart for its design integrity and execution. The early market response and construction progress reinforce that Chennai is ready for globally benchmarked residential experiences that combine craftsmanship, trust, and long-term value.
 
“This milestone marks our continued commitment to deliver with precision and purpose,” said Arun Bharathi Arunachalam, founder and managing director, Bharathi Meraki, and development management partner for Taj Sky View Hotel and Residences.
 
Global luxury trends inspire Taj Sky View concept
 
“North America has the largest number of branded residences, followed by Southeast Asia. Of late, we are hearing about interest from various brands like Marriott, Hyatt, Pullman, ITC, and Hilton, among others,” Arunachalam added.
 
The project has now entered its next phase of structural and interior works, with completion targeted for December 2027, he said.
 
Luxury brand association drives buyer sentiment
 
Buyer sentiment continues to be driven by the project’s prime location, brand association with IHCL, and the integration of five-star residential amenities curated by the Taj team.
 
As branded residences continue to gain traction in India, Taj Sky View Residences, Chennai, stands as a pioneering example of how cross-industry partnerships between real estate and hospitality can create long-term value — not just for investors and homeowners but for the evolving identity of the city, Arunachalam said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DoT sets March 2026 deadline for pan-India rollout of CNAP service

Govt to study SC order before deciding on relief to Vi, says Scindia

Centre drafts new rules to bar drugmakers giving fake information

India considering $12 billion plan to bail out state power distributors

India's copper demand rose by 9.3% to 1,878 kilo tonnes in FY25: Report

Topics :luxury housingReal Estate housing projects

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story