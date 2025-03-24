Manpower acquisition, retention biggest challenge in R&D GCCs: Expert

Talent acquisition and retention remain major challenges for global capability centres (GCCs) in research and development (R&D), according to an expert in the area.

“The first challenge is attracting the right high-skill talent. There has been a talent war going on for quite some time. Retention and continuity of talent are critical factors as drug discovery projects may take years to fructify, to meet all the global quality and regulatory standards, including multiple rounds of clinical trials,” Joydeep Ghosh, partner and life sciences and healthcare industry leader at Deloitte India, told Business Standard.

GCCs in life sciences and healthcare (LSHC) have grown across India, with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai emerging as key hubs, while Delhi and Mumbai see comparatively fewer establishments.

“Karnataka and Telangana have highly conducive investment-friendly policies and dedicated departments or industry cells that actively encourage international players to innovate in these regions,” he said.

Ghosh noted that of the 300,000 professionals in GCCs, around 15 per cent work in the life sciences and healthcare sector, contributing “immeasurable” value to India’s industry.

Highlighting key upcoming research projects in LSHC, he pointed to competition emerging for Eli Lilly’s obesity drug, Mounjaro, as a prime example. Anticipating the patent cliff, Indian companies have invested in R&D. This has paved the way for affordable generic alternatives, ensuring wider public access to essential medications and strengthening India's position in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

Furthermore, research is advancing in cutting-edge fields such as cell and gene therapy, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and organ-on-a-chip technology along with others. Additionally, a growing number of startups, supported by government schemes and collaborations with IITs, are making significant strides, with some innovations already reaching commercialisation.

“With a vast knowledge network across Deloitte member firms, continuous innovation at the cutting edge technology is our daily vocation. That includes a lot of emphasis on artificial intelligence (Al), Agentic Al, and related technologies. It is incredibly important to deploy Al in tackling the rigor and complexities of scientific discovery and development processes because that can bring real, tangible value to those processes,” he said while commenting on Deloitte's strategic positioning in the domain.

Highlighting his perspective on telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, Ghosh said that some Indian companies are investing in devices capable of scanning the eye, detecting biomarkers remotely, and providing prescriptions not just for eye conditions but for other health concerns as well.

Speaking on promising areas of growth in LSHC in the next five years, he noted that significant advancements are expected in drug discovery, driven by AI, chemical modeling, and organ-on-a-chip technology. These advancements will improve toxicity studies and reduce reliance on animal testing. Innovations in drug delivery will enhance access to underserved areas through telemedicine and robotic surgery.