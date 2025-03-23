CCI likely to expand investigation into ad-media firms' cartel issue

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) could expand the ambit of its probe in the ad-media firms’ cartel issue in a bid to rope in more advertising agencies and associations, according to people in the know.

Sources said that CCI’s team — after going through all the evidence accumulated so far — is expected to widen its investigation.

The antitrust regulator has used its leniency programme to gather evidence on the alleged cartelisation in the advertising and media buying industry, according to sources.

The leniency programme of CCI allows the regulator to encourage whistleblowers in such cartels to provide information on such outfits and gives penalty relaxation to them in exchange.

Last week, the CCI had conducted raids at media buying agencies like GroupM, Dentsu, Madison and IBDF for alleged collusion between them and top broadcasters for fixing ad rates. The CCI has seized laptops and hard drives in the course of its investigation and all the data gathered is being probed by its forensic team, sources said. These raids conducted by CCI came just a few days before the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is one of the prominent events for advertisers in the country. According to an industry expert, these raids would not impact upcoming deals (purchase of ad spots ahead of the tournament).