Talk less, work more: MP's investor summit reflects its changed leadership

Madhya Pradesh’s new Chief Minister Mohan Singh Yadav declared at the concluding session of the two-day Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain that he believes in ‘talking less and working more.’

The fact that the marquee industry event of the state, which was being held for the first time outside Indore, the commercial capital, ever since it started in 2007, was not the only change.

There were several other additions as well.

For the first time, ground-breaking ceremonies and formal factory inaugurations were held along with the main summit, which conveyed the state’s intention to not let industry conclaves turn into just signing ceremonies.

The CM also issued land allotment letters for 508 hectares of land for 283 industrial groups in the state, which together will attract an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore and create new jobs for more than 26,000 people.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also inaugurated 61 units remotely, which will create more than 17,000 new jobs in the state. These units have been set up with an investment of Rs 10,064 crore.

Not only this, but all the inaugurations and ground-breaking ceremonies were also attended by local legislators who joined the main event through video-conferencing, thus reflecting mini-industry conclaves in their respective constituencies.

Their participation not only tried giving them a sense of ownership but was also managed keeping in mind the forthcoming national elections. This is because the district conclaves also had locals’ participation.

In terms of scale, the Regional Investor Conclave was much smaller.

In the last Global Investor Summit held in Indore in December 2022, the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had claimed that the state had received Intentions of Investment (IoI) amounting to over Rs 15.42 lakh crore during the two-day event that would help create over 2.9 million jobs in the state.

This time, Chief Minister said that the Conclave has helped in attracting investments worth over Rs 100,000 crore in the state. Of this, the Adani Group alone promised investments of almost Rs 75,000 crore.

The number of participants in the regional conclave was also smaller as compared to previous GIS.

In future, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that similar regional conclaves will be held in cities like Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Rewa, and not just confined to Indore.

Another notable change was the clubbing of the social sector initiative with the drive to attract investment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also launched an air ambulance service for transporting poor patients from remote locations to major hospitals during the occasion.

He also said that the industry should try to work for the common good of everyone.

The first-ever investor summit of Madhya Pradesh held after the almost two-decade reign of Shivraj Singh Chouhan reflected the change in more ways than one.