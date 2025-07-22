Home / Industry / News / Tata Group, Google, Infosys three most attractive employer brands: Report

Tata Group, Google, Infosys three most attractive employer brands: Report

Google India climbed the rankings this year to emerge as the runner-up, followed by Infosys, which occupied the third spot.

tata, tata group
Tata Group scored very high on financial health, career progression opportunities, and reputation the top 3 EVP drivers for the organisation. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Group, Google India and Infosys have emerged as India's top-three most attractive employer brands, according to Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2025.

As per the report, India's workforce is increasingly prioritising purpose-driven employment choices, with work-life balance, equity, and attractive salary & benefits emerging as the top Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers.

Tata Group scored very high on financial health, career progression opportunities, and reputation the top 3 EVP drivers for the organisation, as per the survey.

Google India climbed the rankings this year to emerge as the runner-up, followed by Infosys, which occupied the third spot.

The top-10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2025 also include Samsung India at the 4th place, JPMorganChase (5th), IBM (6th), Wipro (7th), Reliance Industries (8th), Dell Technologies Ltd (9th) and State Bank of India (10th).

State Bank of India has entered the list of top 10 employer brands as the only Indian multinational public sector bank, the survey said.

Based on insights from over 170,000 respondents across 34 markets, including 3,500-plus in India, the study reveals that today's talent expects far more than just a pay cheque. They are looking for inclusive, future-focused workplaces that support both personal and professional growth.

When asked about their perception of an ideal employer, work-life balance and attractive salary and benefits have emerged as potential gaps that Indian employers still need to address, as per the survey.

"The 2025 findings reflect a clear shift- today's workforce is no longer satisfied with conventional jobs; they're seeking equity, purpose, meaningful growth, and work-life harmony," Viswanath P S, MD & CEO, Randstad India, a talent company, said.

Viswanath said: "This year's data also reveals a steady rise in job-switching intent, especially among younger talent. It's a wake-up call for employers to move beyond transactional perks and build organisational cultures rooted in trust, transparency, and shared purpose."  "As we lean further into a skills-based economy, the competition for top talent will only grow fiercer. The organisations that prioritise inclusion, foster continuous learning, and align with what truly matters to talent will stand out. I believe the REBR 2025 report will serve as a strategic compass for every employer striving to become a true talent magnet," he said.

As per the report, 47 per cent of Indian employees planned to switch jobs in the first half of 2025, with both Gen Z (51 per cent) and Millennials (50 per cent) displaying a strong intention to switch employers.

Moreover, AI usage is rising rapidly, with 61 per cent of Indian employees now using it regularly. Millennials are the most active users, with a 13 per cent increase over the previous year. The expectation of AI's impact remains high, with 38 per cent of employees feeling that AI is impacting their work significantly.

Randstad India is a leading talent company providing services across four key specializations - operational talent solutions, professional talent solutions, digital talent solutions, and enterprise talent solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's top IT firms have more than 250,000 highly skilled AI employees

PLI scheme for bulk drugs led to import savings of ₹1,362 cr: Govt to RS

Construction industry margins to stay between 10.25-10.75% in FY26: Icra

Premium

Entry of big corporates changing face of coal mining, but delays persist

Mumbai ultra-luxury home sales jumps 20% in H1 to record ₹14,751 cr: Report

Topics :GoogleTata groupInfosys

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story