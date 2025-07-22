Tata Group, Google, Infosys three most attractive employer brands: Report

Tata Group, Google India and Infosys have emerged as India's top-three most attractive employer brands, according to Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2025.

As per the report, India's workforce is increasingly prioritising purpose-driven employment choices, with work-life balance, equity, and attractive salary & benefits emerging as the top Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers.

Tata Group scored very high on financial health, career progression opportunities, and reputation the top 3 EVP drivers for the organisation, as per the survey.

Google India climbed the rankings this year to emerge as the runner-up, followed by Infosys, which occupied the third spot.

The top-10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2025 also include Samsung India at the 4th place, JPMorganChase (5th), IBM (6th), Wipro (7th), Reliance Industries (8th), Dell Technologies Ltd (9th) and State Bank of India (10th).

State Bank of India has entered the list of top 10 employer brands as the only Indian multinational public sector bank, the survey said. Based on insights from over 170,000 respondents across 34 markets, including 3,500-plus in India, the study reveals that today's talent expects far more than just a pay cheque. They are looking for inclusive, future-focused workplaces that support both personal and professional growth. When asked about their perception of an ideal employer, work-life balance and attractive salary and benefits have emerged as potential gaps that Indian employers still need to address, as per the survey.

"The 2025 findings reflect a clear shift- today's workforce is no longer satisfied with conventional jobs; they're seeking equity, purpose, meaningful growth, and work-life harmony," Viswanath P S, MD & CEO, Randstad India, a talent company, said. Viswanath said: "This year's data also reveals a steady rise in job-switching intent, especially among younger talent. It's a wake-up call for employers to move beyond transactional perks and build organisational cultures rooted in trust, transparency, and shared purpose." "As we lean further into a skills-based economy, the competition for top talent will only grow fiercer. The organisations that prioritise inclusion, foster continuous learning, and align with what truly matters to talent will stand out. I believe the REBR 2025 report will serve as a strategic compass for every employer striving to become a true talent magnet," he said.