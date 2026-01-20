TCS, Infosys retain top positions in global IT brand value rankings

India's information technology behemoths continue to dominate the global landscape, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys maintaining their positions as the world's second and third most valuable IT services brands, respectively, according to the latest IT Services 25 (2026)' report by Brand Finance.

India stood toe-to-toe with the US in the global IT rankings, with both nations fielding eight firms each in the top 25 list.

The report, which tracks the brand value and strength of the world's leading IT firms, highlighted that Accenture (USD 42.2 billion brand value) has retained its position as the world's most valuable IT services brand for the eighth consecutive year.

According to the report, TCS the world's second most valuable IT Services brand for the fifth year in a row holds a brand value of USD 21.2 billion in 2026. Infosys, with a brand value of USD 16.4 billion, was termed as the fastest growing IT Services brand over the past 6 years, with a brand value CAGR of 15 per cent. "TCS scores strongly across several key metrics, with exceptional scores for admiration and reliability, underscoring its reputation as a trusted and dependable partner. TCS also performs strongly in consideration and recommendation, highlighting both its market relevance and its ability to sustain long-term client confidence.