Tea production rises 12.06% to 182.84 million kg in October: Industry body

Tea production in the country increased by 12.06 per cent to 182.84 million kg in October this year as compared to 163.15 million kg in the corresponding month last year.

According to Tea Board data, production of the crop in West Bengal rose to 54.98 million kg in October, as against 49.75 million kg in the same period in 2022.

Assam, the country's largest tea-producing state, also registered a higher crop at 104.26 million kg in October. The state produced 90.72 million kg of tea in October 2022, according to the data.

In south India, production was marginally lower at 18.89 million kg in October 2023, as against 18.92 million kg in the same month of the previous calendar year.

Category-wise, production of the CTC variety touched 167.72 million kg in October 2023, whereas that of orthodox tea was 12.98 million kg across both north and south India.

Green tea production was at 2.14 million kg, the data said.

Production by small tea growers (STGs) stood higher at 95.24 million kg in October 2023 across the country, compared to 78.19 million kg in the same month of 2022.