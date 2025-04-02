Tech startups worth $100 bn set to pursue IPOs by 2027: Rainmaker Group

More than 30 technology startups, collectively valued at $100 billion, are poised to go public by 2027, signalling a potential rebound in India’s stock market activity, according to a report by investment bank The Rainmaker Group.

Walmart-owned Flipkart, fintech platform PhonePe, SoftBank-backed Lenskart, Razorpay, Zetwerk and Meesho are among the prominent firms preparing to list in India. The report notes that these companies are in stronger financial positions than the 2021 and 2024 IPO cohorts were a few years before their respective listings. Many are witnessing rapid growth and achieving operating profitability well ahead of their initial public offerings (IPOs).

“The third wave for venture-backed IPOs, over the next two years, would be the largest and the most consequential,” the report said. “The incoming cohort has demonstrated a healthy trade-off between growth and profitability—almost two-thirds of the cohort is already profitable two years before the IPO.”

It added that a peer set of 38 venture capital (VC)-backed companies is already listed. Most firms nearing their listings already have comparable listed peers. Many private firms are behaving like public companies ahead of their listings by disclosing financial results, making market-relevant announcements and building familiarity with potential investors.

As reported earlier by Business Standard, India’s startup ecosystem is witnessing a surge in IPOs, signalling a departure from the earlier trend of companies listing in Singapore or the United States.

New-age companies—typically technology-driven and focused on digital services—are expected to play a pivotal role in India’s IPO momentum. According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, there are around 30 such listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of more than $110 billion, of which the top 15 account for $80 billion. The market capitalisation of new-age companies is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, supported by IPO-ready businesses, a robust regulatory framework and growing domestic investment.

“There were over 330 IPOs in 2024 in India, accounting for 31 per cent of global IPO volumes and raising about $20 billion, the most after the United States. India is definitely coming of age,” said Ranvir Davda, co-head of investment banking, HSBC India, at a recent event. “We are dealing with short-term turbulence in the market, but we believe in the long-term structural story of India. There is a $13 trillion market cap target for the country by 2030, and the new-age tech stocks are expected to be a fulcrum of that.”

This transformation has positioned India as a preferred destination for startups aiming to go public. Notable recent successes include Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, and Ola Electric, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer.

Swiggy’s $1.35 billion IPO in November was the second-largest in 2024, after Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion offering in October. The issue was oversubscribed more than four times. Ola Electric’s $734 million IPO, one of the largest in 2024, saw shares rise 20 per cent on debut on August 9, 2024, pushing the company’s valuation to $4.8 billion.