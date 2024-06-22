Home / Industry / News / Telecom Act 2023 based on inclusion, growth, security for developed India

Telecom Act 2023 based on inclusion, growth, security for developed India

The Telecommunications Act, 2023, was passed by Parliament in December 2023. It received the President's assent on December 24, 2023 and was notified the same day

Telecom tower
The new rules add a mandate of protecting users from spam and malicious communications. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
The Telecommunications Act 2023, which will be implemented partially from June 26, is based on principles of inclusion, security, growth and responsiveness to achieve the vision of developed India, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023, was passed by Parliament in December 2023. It received the President's assent on December 24, 2023 and was notified the same day.

"Guided by the principles of Samavesh (Inclusion), Suraksha (Security), Vriddhi (Growth), and Tvarit (Responsiveness), the Act aims to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India)," the statement said.

The rules that will be effective from June 26, will allow the government to take over the control and management of any or all of any telecommunication services or network, in the interest of national security, friendly relations with foreign states, or in the event of war.

With these new rules in place, the universal service obligation fund will become Digital Bharat Nidhi, which can be used for funding research and development, and pilot projects instead of just supporting the establishment of telecom services in rural areas.

The new rules add a mandate of protecting users from spam and malicious communications.

"The Telecommunications Act, 2023 aims to amend and consolidate the law relating to development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of spectrum and for matters connected therewith.

"The Telecommunications Act, 2023 also seeks to repeal existing legislative frameworks like Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Indian Wireless Telegraph Act, 1933 owing to huge technical advancements in the telecom sector and technologies," the statement said.

The implementation of these sections paves the way for the enforcement of non-discriminatory and non-exclusive grants of right of way for telecom network roll-out and provides power to the central government to establish common ducts and cable corridors.

Topics :telecom servicestelecom policytelecom sector in India

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

