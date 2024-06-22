Trai suggests digital terrestrial broadcasting to mobile devices

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended the use of digital terrestrial broadcasting to mobile devices as well as TV as complementary broadcasting technology to co-exist with cable as well as satellite broadcasting.
The recommendations are part of the inputs, released on June 20, 2024, from the regulator to formulate the proposed National Broadcasting Policy of 2024 by the government.
Justifying the move, it said this should enable digital TV content on mobile devices using digital terrestrial broadcasting technologies like 5G broadcasting (by slicing the spectrum) and direct-to-mobile broadcasting.
Explaining the reason for its recommendation, Trai has said with over 300 million households in India there are more than 100 million without a television connection. Also according to industry estimates, the number of TV households in the country with linear and bi-directional TV is expected to reach 206 million in 2026, up from the 182 million in 2023.
The regulator pointed out terrestrial broadcasting, including technologies like digital terrestrial television, might be a cost-effective solution to expand television services.
Trai has said broadcasting from remote areas such as sports events or news coverage could benefit from technologies like slicing 5G spectrum by ensuring cost-effective and efficient broadcasting and a reduced reliance on outside-broadcasting vans.
Direct-to-mobile provides digital TV content to mobile devices without an active internet connection. This can occur through various ways -- digital terrestrial TV to mobile devices or digital satellite to mobile devices.
It said there could be many uses of digital terrestrial broadcasting like emergency alerts during disasters, which also needs to be explored.
However, the industry is divided on allowing terrestrial broadcasting directly on mobile phones. Those favouring it have highlighted its main advantages -- it will enable smartphone users to see content without the internet and buffering, helping to reach a larger number of people, many of whom do not have a TV at home but have a mobile phone. This would also boost advertising.
However, those who are opposing it say any new broadcasting service should be introduced in accordance with the principle of a level playing field. They argue direct-to-mobile broadcasting directly conflicted with telecommunications services and are not intended to cut network congestion. They also argue direct-to-mobile is declining in most European countries and are being replaced by IPTV or digital cable.
They said the cable TV industry providing services within the legal framework will suffer from the provisioning of direct-to-mobile services with free spectrum and avoiding the licence system.