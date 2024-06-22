Home / Industry / News / Maha should improve logistics, power supply for industrial growth: CII

Maha should improve logistics, power supply for industrial growth: CII

Efforts should be made to make the western region more competitive in terms of power supply and cost of power. There is a need to reduce the cost of power

textile industry
There is a need to increase exports, said CII Vice President.
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Logistics infrastructure and cost of power supply have scope of improvement in Maharashtra for industrial growth, CII Vice President R Mukundan said on Saturday.

Mukundan inaugurated the new office of CII Marathwada Zone chaired by Sunil Kirdak.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Last-mile connectivity is important for every industry to run their business smoothly. Improvement in logistics in terms of national and state highways should take place to keep investments coming. Where industry is less, we need more connectivity there," he told reporters.

Efforts should be made to make the western region more competitive in terms of power supply and cost of power. There is a need to reduce the cost of power, he added.

These two issues have been addressed well but there is a scope of improvement, Mukundan noted.

On prospects of exports, he said, "If we need to export from here, we have to increase the number of airports and port facilities also".

CII western region deputy chairman Rishi Kumar Bagla said, some airlines have shown interest to run international flights from here. Work is also underway in the international convention centre here. Chikalthana and Shirdi airports are connecting the region to the South, North and West of the country.

Talking about the local issues, Sunil Kirdak said, "We have met the police commissioner here and have put forth some issues. The police have acted on it and regular meetings are expected to happen.

Also Read

City Club to club football's Citadel: Making of the legend Sunil Chhetri

Here's how legend Sunil Chhetri shaped Indian football for the future

Sunil Chhetri retires: List of all goals scored in international football

'The match against Kuwait is my last': Sunil Chhetri announces retirement

IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Virat Kohli, Star Sports; here's why

Trai suggests digital terrestrial broadcasting to mobile devices

Govt conducts successful trial of 5G connectivity by balloons; drones next

Vadhavan Port: India's first mega port set to boost sea-based trade

Hike GST exemption limit for firms with up to Rs 1.5 cr turnover: GTRI

May oil imports: Russia at record high, Saudi lowest in 10-month

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CIIMaharashtralogisticsPower Sectorpower supply

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story