Telecom sector AGR rises 2.5% sequentially to Rs 64,494 cr in Q4 FY23

The telecom sector witnessed a 2.53 per cent sequential growth in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to Rs 64,494 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY23, according to government data released on Monday. AGR is the metric on which the Department of Telecom (DoT) calculates the levies payable by operators, and had risen by 1.5 per cent in the preceding quarter.

As per the latest Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report, AGR increased by 9.5 per cent year-on-year, following tariff hikes initiated by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, along with a higher Average Revenue per User (ARPU).

However, the gross revenue of telecom service providers fell 3.19 per cent sequentially to Rs 85,356 crore in Q4FY23.

The licence fee collected in Q4FY23 rose by 2.53 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,159 crore, as shown by the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). It marked a 9.4 per cent increase on an annual basis, up from Rs 4,712 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Collections from the spectrum usage charge (SUC) saw a decline, influenced by the government's decision to stop charging the statutory fee on airwaves procured from the 5G auction held in July 2023. SUC collections shrank by 6.94 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 755 crore during the latest reported quarter, down from Rs 811 crore. This represented a substantial 61 per cent fall from the Rs 1,926 crore recorded in the same quarter of the preceding financial year.

Market leader Reliance posted the highest AGR of Rs 22,985 crore in Q4FY23, growing by 1.7 per cent from the previous quarter and 11.25 per cent from Rs 20,659 crore in Q4FY22. Bharti Airtel, in second place, saw its AGR rise by 1.15 per cent sequentially to Rs 18,500 crore in Q4FY23, an increase of 15.3 per cent year-on-year from Rs 18,290 crore in Q4FY22.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported a 1.61 per cent sequential decline in AGR to Rs 7,210 crore for the March quarter of FY23. On an annual basis, the cash-strapped telco's AGR remained stagnant.

State-owned BSNL experienced a 4.9 per cent sequential rise in AGR to Rs 2,083 crore, a 19.02 per cent increase year-on-year.

Access service providers, including companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, etc., contributed 80.06 per cent of the total AGR of telecom services.

Regarding overall ARPU, the sector's monthly figure rose to Rs 142.3, up from Rs 141.4 in the previous quarter. Prepaid ARPU climbed to Rs 139.6 in Q4FY23, up from Rs 137.7 in the preceding quarter.

Conversely, ARPU for postpaid services continued to fall in the latest reported quarter, reducing to Rs 173.5, compared to Rs 182.3 in Q3FY23. The postpaid segment is considered premium by telecom companies, who are increasingly attempting to convert subscribers into postpaid users.